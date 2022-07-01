BURKE — The town’s new administrator left a career in banking and most recently a position at a $700 million financial institution in Massachusetts to settle here in a job where he’s been on a municipal garbage run, cleaned up trash strewn by bears and helped install a new kitchen hood at the West Burke meal site.
And he says he wouldn’t want it any other way.
Jim Sullivan has been serving as the town administrator for Burke for about six weeks. He was hired by the select board to fill the vacancy left by Mike Harris, who decided he could not continue to serve as both town and zoning administrator.
Sullivan first visited the area in 1998 with his wife, Wendy, who owned property on Washburn Road in East Burke. They were residents of Massachusetts at the time and were employed there. After his first visit to the Northeast Kingdom, he said he remembered telling her “it was one of the most beautiful places I’ve ever seen.”
Soon after that they built a home on the land and spent as much time as they could there. Sullivan said he loves to ski and has been a season pass holder at Burke Mountain for many years.
“We dreamed of living up here,” Sullivan said, and two years ago their dream came true.
In Massachusetts, Sullivan’s career was in banking, working primarily for credit unions. He also worked for the commissioner of banks and served as a bank examiner.
Most recently with a large credit union, Sullivan said, “I was really about financial literacy training and building first-time homebuyer programs that, you know, would basically facilitate the low and moderate-income borrowers.”
He said it was work that he loved, but when COVID-19 hit, the personal touch was lost and his passion for the work diminished.
“We all got pushed back into the infrastructure,” he said. “And you’re not going to really do any of the hands-on stuff. Just going to write PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans. And that was really not a lot of fun.”
With the pandemic, Sullivan and his wife had been living in their East Burke home at the time when remote work was necessary.
“I wasn’t having fun (with the work), you know, so finally I started talking to them (employers) about like, ‘I think it’s time to move on,’” Sullivan said.
Once committed to the area, Sullivan joined the planning board for Burke and became chairman.
Through the board he got to know Harris well. He said, like Harris, he is drawn to zoning issues, calling himself a “zoning freak.” His dissertation at Harvard Business School dealt with the issue.
He said it made sense that Harris decided he couldn’t commit to both administration of the town and zoning issues.
“To try and be the town administrator and the zoning administrator, that is a tough thing to try and do because the day-to-day here in town is very busy,” he said.
Day-to-day issues dealt with by Sullivan during his short time in the administrator’s role once meant hopping on the town’s curbside garbage collection truck for a trash run. Yet another trash-related task handled by Sullivan was dealing with garbage strewn by bears behind the Burke Community Building. It was where dumpsters were brought in to collect trash when the town’s collection truck was broken down.
On another occasion, Sullivan said he got to use his carpentry skills and some of his tools to help with the installation of a new ventilation hood for the kitchen where meals are prepared in the Community Building.
“I kind of feel like there’s nothing out of bounds for the town administrator,” he said.
Sullivan called himself a facilitator. He said he works to facilitate opportunities for the people around him to do their jobs - from the select board members, to the highway crew and transfer station crew to the municipal office staff.
“That’s kind of been my management style, when you have great people, you let them do the work and then you just facilitate and make sure they have a clear runway, you know, to do it,” Sullivan said.
He said he wants to help the select board accomplish their priorities. “I’m just getting the priorities of the select board and facilitating their wishes and you know, doing all of the legwork when it comes to grants, when it comes to filing permits,” he said.
On the agenda are some big projects like the construction of a new highway garage on a recently-acquired site off Route 5 that will take considerable time to complete, but there are many other issues that can and should be dealt with more quickly, Sullivan said.
Among them are safety-related issues like sightlines on roadways. He said he sleeps better at night knowing that the intersection of Newark Street and Sugarhouse Road was recently cleared of over-growth that was limiting motorists’ visibility.
Sullivan also said he’s been trying to attend local organization meetings to meet the people and understand the impacts to the town. “I intend to try and be in as many of those types of events in the community as I can to represent the select board because I know they can’t make it to all of them. But what’s going on at those meetings should come back to the board.”
Sullivan said the administrator job gives him a chance to serve his community.
“I felt like this was a way for me to use all of the experience that I’ve gained in my banking history with commercial loans and budgeting, and, you know, I’ve sat on a lot of boards and still do sit on nonprofit boards,” he said. “And I just felt like, if I could use (that experience), if Burke could use my help, then I would really be glad to give it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.