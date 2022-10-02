LITTLETON — Want immediate access to your medical information?
Now, there’s an app for that.
Littleton Regional Healthcare today activates a state-of-the-art patient portal, HealtheLife, as part of its switch to a new electronic health records (EHR) system.
HealtheLife is a one-stop shop where patients can manage appointment, view labs, pay bills, message physicians, and more — all with the touch of a button or the tap on a screen.
The portal can be accessed online or through a mobile phone app (free through the Google or Apple app stores).
LRH Chief Medical Officer Dr. Edward Duffy said HealtheLife “will be really easy to navigate. I’ve seen it and it’s unbelievable.”
HealtheLife functions similar to the myDH portal offered by Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.
It replaces two existing patient portals, which will cease to be updated on Monday.
“Everything will be right there,” Duffy said. “It gives patients way more information. And more information equals more control.”
Littleton Regional is offering HealtheLife as part of a larger Electronic Health Records system changeover.
Before now, there were three separate EHR systems in place — one for the hospital, one for the practices in the Medical Office Building, and one for The Alpine Clinic — and they were outdated, incompatible and inefficient.
In a press release, LRH said, “Not surprisingly, utilizing three systems within one organization created unnecessary inefficiencies and the three systems did not always integrate as they should. Each system often worked independently, acting as silos within LRH that created challenges for medical records, billing, and admitting.”
To address that, LRH purchased a cloud-based information system from Cerner Corporation that will automate, streamline, and speed up the hospital’s billing and record keeping processes.
For patients, that will mean no more late bills or incorrect amounts.
For physicians, that will mean instant access to a patient’s up-to-date information between practices and across departments.
“This single platform allows for better integration throughout our organization, which is very important as we continue to evolve and grow here at LRH,” said Robert Nutter, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Duffy described the upgrade like going from a rotary phone to a smart phone.
“This is going to make everything different,” Duffy said. “This is going to allow us to seamlessly do stuff. It will make life better for that patients. It’s going to make life easier for everybody.”
The conversion to the Cerner system was a two-year process.
It was neither quick nor simple. Littleton Regional’s entire workforce, more than 550 people, were trained on the new system.
According to LRH, patients may be asked additional questions or spend a few minutes longer with registration as part of the changeover.
In a press release, LRH said, “Rest assured, the long-term benefits of this state-of-the-art system are, without a doubt, a huge win for our community hospital and the patients it serves.”
For more information about Littleton Regional Healthcare, visit www.LittletonHealthcare.org.
