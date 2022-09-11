LITTLETON — Partnering with a new design team, the Littleton School Board and Lakeway School Committee are developing new options for Lakeway Elementary School, and they have the goals of collecting community feedback and selecting a design in time for a bond vote at the March 2023 town-school meeting.
During a public informational session on Wednesday that drew about a dozen residents, parents and school district staff members, the school board and Lakeway committee introduced Banwell Architects, of Lebanon.
During the next several months, Banwell will complete evaluations of the existing school along Union Street, where the firm presented two options for renovation, and of the 17 acres being offered by donation from the Daughters of the Charity of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Convent, where two options for a new school building were presented.
Based on community and school staff feedback, Banwell will refine the designs, gather more feedback, finalize options, determine and present cost estimates for renovation and a new school, and gather more feedback from school staff and community before a design is selected for the March 2023 vote.
Off the table as a site for a new school is Greenwood Acres, a 29-acre wooded parcel at the top of Oak Hill Avenue whose purchase price and architectural and engineering costs voters rejected in 2019 and 2020.
The latest iteration of the Lakeway Committee was born after a suggestion by a community member at the 2021 school deliberative session, said school board chairman Matt St. John, who also serves on the committee.
“What the board committed to was creating this committee and the principle we are still operating under is maximum transparency,” he said. “We said from the beginning that we want to evaluate all options that are open to us, whether that be renovation, consolidation, or a new building.”
LES, first built in 1950 with an addition made in 1958 and temporary portable buildings installed two decades ago, is in an aging building that has dozens of building code and life-safety deficiencies and high maintenance costs owing to inefficiencies and ongoing repairs.
Cost estimates for renovating the existing school and for building new will be presented after options are refined, said St. John.
The district is also looking into the possibility of seeking state building aid, which, if awarded, would reduce the local taxpayer share.
“We’ll give you an honest assessment of what we’re thinking and we hope you will help us through our thinking,” said St. John. “No solution here is a no-cost solution.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first of what will be many in the next few months, and the goals are to inform and listen to feedback, said school board vice-chair and Lakeway committee member Erica Antonucci.
Banwell was hired in June and has gone through all of the studies completed by previous architects hired by the school district, has reviewed educational needs with school leadership and staff, and has looked at student enrollment projections going into the future, she said.
Multiple design firms were evaluated through an RFP process that St. John said looked at two things — a partner who can be a good steward of the town’s resources and who understands the school district’s situation.
Checking both boxes was Banwell, which submitted a competitive bid and has done designs for schools in the North Country that look a lot like Littleton’s and have a similar tax base, he said.
Options For Renovation
Presenting options were Banwell Architects president Ingrid Nichols and Banwell architect and LES project manager Brad Prescott.
The designs, as directed by the committee and school board, are limited to only needs and do not include recommendations or wants, which can be added later if cost-effective and feasible, said Prescott.
The current school is on a very tight site, with only 4 1/2 of 11 acres that can be used, a steep slope in back, vehicle circulation that is too small for student pickups and drop-offs, a busy Union Street that students have to cross, and a rented parking lot across the street that doesn’t have enough spaces, said Prescott.
In the school, the windows from 1950 and 1958 leak, there is little insulation in the roof and walls, failing exterior wall finishes result in leaking, and the original roof from 1950 was never bolstered when the second floor, which is under-sized, was put in, he said.
Safety issues include stairwells and exit corridors that are narrower than today’s school building standards and poor exterior sightlines for security.
The cafeteria can only seat one grade at a time resulting in too many lunches that reduce classroom time, the gymnasium has become too small for modern physical education, there is a lack of storage space, and education support spaces are too small, said Prescott.
The existing LES is 60,167 square feet, which includes 4,786 square feet of portables.
The design capacity is for 360 students, which is about the current number, he said.
Option 1 renovations include a 15,392 square feet in additions.
Advantages include improvements to the gym, cafeteria, and learning commons; safety code issues addressed; building deficiencies such as windows, ventilation, and insulation fixed; the portables removed; less site work than a new school; and possibly less expensive than a new build, said Prescott.
Disadvantages include a multi-phase construction that disrupts the school and adds to construction costs; a site that is still too small and does not meet New Hampshire Department of Education requirements; parking congestion and pickup and drop-off congestion that would remain; compromises on classroom size needs that would still require DOE waivers; no bleachers in the gym; the loss of half the playing field; and inefficient square footage from renovation, he said.
Renovation Option 2 would involve 16,940 square feet in additions.
Advantages are the same as Option 1 and also include less site work.
Disadvantages are the same and also include some new and existing classrooms having limited views and sunlight and the loss of a front yard improvement.
While renovations could be less expensive than a new school, that cannot yet be determined because all the pieces haven’t yet been studied and there might also be site infrastructure that needs replacing, said Nichols.
The DOE has recommended when building a school of the current LES size to have a minimum of 9 buildable acres, said Prescott.
“You’re operating on about 4 ½ acres right now, and not all of that is buildable because there is a lot of hillside there,” he said.
Options For Building New
A new school on the 17-acre Daughters of the Charity property would be accessed from Crane Street and would have more than the recommended nine buildable acres, said Prescott.
Banwell is currently working with Horizons Engineering as well as electrical and mechanical engineers to study site infrastructure and what would be needed, said Nichols.
Advantages of Option 1 for a new school include one construction phase with no disruption for students; a school building that can be expanded; adequate on-site parking and no rental costs; adequate bus and pickup and drop-off space; properly sized playing fields; more classrooms at ground level; core functions grouped together; better “class house” grade organization; and gym bleachers, he said.
Disadvantages include a possibly more cost, possible wetlands issues, and the question of what happens to the existing school.
Older schools around the state have become apartment units, senior housing, senior centers, and can accommodate all sorts of uses, said Nichols.
Advantages for Option 2 for a new school include many in Option 1 as well as a more compact footprint making for a larger site area, safer parent drop-offs, and playgrounds closer to classrooms.
Disadvantages are the same and include more upstairs classrooms and fewer class pod areas.
Advantages to building new include maximizing sunlight and decreased heating costs, said Nichols.
Developing the donated Daughters property would come with about a $1 million cost savings versus developing Greenwood Acres, which is a more complex site and had a $500,000 purchase price, said St. John.
Horizons Engineering concluded that the Daughters property would be $650,000 less to develop, based on 2021 figures, said committee member Henri Wante.
If the Daughters property is selected, regular meetings will be scheduled with residential abutters to address any concerns, such as traffic, said Nichols.
Feedback So Far
Most of those who offered input on Wednesday said there are more advantages to building new.
Al Smith, director of the Littleton High School Career and Technical Education Center and a member of the Lakeway Committee, said there are significant negatives to expanding on the current LES site.
“The road is not going to change, the parking is not going to change, the footprint of this property is not going to change,” he said. “I think that’s critically important … [And] the owners of the parking lot could decide they want to do something else with that lot.”
With a renovated school, the parking issue won’t be eliminated and the student pickup and drop-off would remain as safety issues, said newer resident Julie Haughan, who has two children in the school district.
Wante said what he likes about the new site is the town is not getting any smaller and the Daughters property could accommodate a school expansion if need be.
Renovations will cost millions of dollars and then the town might still reach the point where it needs another school, he said.
“The growth potential of the Daughters of Charity in my mind is the way to go because someday if we stay here we’re going to wish we hadn’t,” said Wante.
Littleton Town Manager Jim Gleason said some people are frugal and don’t want to spend money, but there comes a time when good money is spent on a bad problem, such as on a school with poor parking and no ability to expand.
“It would be short-sighted to spend millions of dollars on this site knowing it’s the last time you can put a Band-Aid on it,” he said.
Because the Daughters put a five-year time limit on the donation and a new school would not be completed in that time, the school district will need to work with them to amend the language of their gift, said St. John.
In the meantime, on the design side, Banwell will advance its work based on community feedback to come up with the best option for the March vote, said Prescott.
On the school board side, St. John said the board will continue its open discussion with the community so voters can make the most informed decision at the ballot box, regardless of the option ultimately chosen.
Banwell’s presentation will be put on the Littleton School District SAU 84 website.
The school board is also looking for volunteers from the community to serve on the Lakeway Committee.
Anyone interested can contact Antonucci at eantonucci@littletonschools.org.
