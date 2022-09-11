LITTLETON — Partnering with a new design team, the Littleton School Board and Lakeway School Committee are developing new options for Lakeway Elementary School, and they have the goals of collecting community feedback and selecting a design in time for a bond vote at the March 2023 town-school meeting.

During a public informational session on Wednesday that drew about a dozen residents, parents and school district staff members, the school board and Lakeway committee introduced Banwell Architects, of Lebanon.

