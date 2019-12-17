New Attorney Means Simpson Stays In Jail

Johnnie Simpson, seated right, in Caledonia Superior Court in St. Johnsbury on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. At left is defense attorney Kelly Green. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

Johnnie A. Simpson has a new lawyer which means he will be held for another 60 days in jail – at least.

Simpson, 44, is facing multiple charges in connection with an incident in which he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the neck and held his 8-year-old daughter hostage during a stand-off with police on Caledonia Street in November.

