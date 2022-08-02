New Attorney Sought For Nuisance Property Case

LYNDON — The town is looking for a new lawyer to go after a nuisance property at 66 Horseshoe Lane.
The Select Board on Monday pulled the case from attorney Hanne Trudeau of St. Johnsbury due to a lack of action and communication.
According to the Select Board and Town Administrator, Trudeau had ignored requests for status updates and had not responded to inquiries from town officials.
Select Board Chair Dan Daley said “We’ve reached out multiple times” and board member Christian Thompson added, “I called her office, I was promised a callback, and I did not get one.”
After looking at the online court calendar, and finding no evidence that a case had even been filed, board member Nancy Blankenship recommended giving the case to a new prosecutor.
“It’s not to our benefit to wait for an attorney who is apathetic, at the very minimum,” she said.
The new attorney will proceed with a civil suit against property owner Kathleen Lyford, who has run a commercial chicken and compost operation at 66 Horseshoe Lane in violation of town bylaws for two years.
Lyford reportedly keeps nearly 100 chickens and poultry on the residential property, and trucks in food scraps to feed them.
Legal action is seen as the only way to clean up the property, where noise, odors and unsanitary conditions have generated multiple complaints from neighbors.
Previous town efforts to clean it up have been unsuccessful.
Lyford has been fined more than $80,000 since last summer for zoning violations with no effect, and state solid waste regulators have failed to address the compost issue.
Those living near the property have grown increasingly frustrated with the lack of town action.
Sue and Wade Wells, abutters to 66 Horseshoe Lane, have unsuccessfully sought recourse through the health officer, animal control officer, zoning administrator, tax collector, police department, select board and town administrator.
All of them have said the matter is out of their jurisdiction, and only the courts can force compliance.
Once a new attorney is hired, it is unclear how long it will take for the case to make its way through the legal process.
Blankenship said a change of attorneys would create “unfortunate” delays in the legal process, but added “I think it is necessary.”
However, there may be another way to approach the problem.
Town Administrator Justin Smith raised the possibility that Horseshoe Lane was an Act 250 development and, as such, may be subject to additional state oversight.
There may be conditions in an Act 250 permit that prohibit some or all of the chicken and composting activities taking place at 66 Horseshoe Lane.
Zoning Administrator Erik Voegtlin will investigate the matter and report back.
“We asked Erik to look and see if it is an Act 250 subdivision, and to talk with the District 7 coordinator about what the conditions of the permit were, to see if there are any avenues that can be pursued regarding what’s being done on the property,” Smith said.
