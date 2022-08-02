New Attorney Sought For Nuisance Property Case

Neighbors have unsuccessfully sought to have the town clean up what they say is a nuisance property at 66 Horseshoe Lane in Lyndon, Vt. (Courtesty Photo)

LYNDON — The town is looking for a new lawyer to go after a nuisance property at 66 Horseshoe Lane.

The Select Board on Monday pulled the case from attorney Hanne Trudeau of St. Johnsbury due to a lack of action and communication.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments