New Avenue Apartments Assault Suspect Back In Court

The words "New Avenue" attached to the turret of the newly restored building at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue in downtown St. Johnsbury are among the latest additions to the multi-million dollar building rehabilitation project. The first apartment tenants are due to arrive today. (Photo by Dana Gray)
New Avenue Apartments resident Dawn Gallagher was back in court on Monday after being charged last week with assaulting and threatening to kill a 62-year-old woman.
According to police reports filed in Caledonia Superior Court, Gallagher, 54, is transgender and is a male - formerly known as Donald J. Gallagher Jr. - who now identifies as a female.
Gallagher was charged with felony 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor criminal threatening on Friday. Gallagher pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on conditions by Judge Justin P. Jiron over the objections of Caledonia County State’s Attorney Jessica Zaleski.
Caledonia Superior Court
Gallagher was also charged by the state last week as a habitual offender due to prior convictions which could lead to a sentence of up to life in prison.
On Monday, Gallagher was charged with violating probation stemming from an April conviction for assaulting a local paramedic in the back of an ambulance. Gallagher denied the alleged violations on Monday and was released by Judge Jiron on one condition.
“You shall report to Probation on 7/26 at 8:30 AM,” reads Gallagher’s new condition of release issued by the court.
St. Johnsbury Probation & Parole Officer Angel Corrow alleges in her complaint that Gallagher violated three conditions previously set by the court including orders that Gallagher not engage in criminal behavior, not consume alcohol and not engage in threatening behavior.
In April, Gallagher pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of simple assault on a protected professional in exchange for a sentence of 0-3 months, all suspended, except for three days on the work crew and $147 in court surcharges.
Gallagher was convicted of striking the paramedic in the head with a closed fist after the Ambulance crew found Gallagher heavily intoxicated and passed out in a snowbank in March.
Police said Gallagher’s criminal record includes Vermont convictions for drunken driving - 3rd offense, assault & robbery and a 2009 kidnapping conviction in the state Illinois.
