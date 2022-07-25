New Avenue Apartments Assault Suspect Back In Court
Buy Now

The words "New Avenue" attached to the turret of the newly restored building at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue in downtown St. Johnsbury are among the latest additions to the multi-million dollar building rehabilitation project. The first apartment tenants are due to arrive today. (Photo by Dana Gray)

New Avenue Apartments resident Dawn Gallagher was back in court on Monday after being charged last week with assaulting and threatening to kill a 62-year-old woman.

According to police reports filed in Caledonia Superior Court, Gallagher, 54, is transgender and is a male - formerly known as Donald J. Gallagher Jr. - who now identifies as a female.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments