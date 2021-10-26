ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s punch list time at the New Avenue building, which means the construction phase is coming to an end.
A fence still surrounds the multi-million dollar restoration project at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue, but soon the sidewalk, storefronts and apartments will be accessible. Summit Properties is expected to locate the first tenants on Nov. 20, following the issuance of a temporary certificate of occupancy on Nov. 17.
The building’s renovation, envisioned by Duncan Wisniewski Architects Bob Duncan and Taryn Barrett, a St. Johnsbury Academy alumna, and executed by Bread Loaf Corporation with the help of several subcontractors will yield three upper floors of residential units and the first floor for commercial tenants. The building is a condominium; the residential condominium is owned by New Avenue Housing Limited Partnership. Rural Edge and Evernorth (formerly Housing Vermont) are the managing general partners of the Partnership. The commercial space is owned by New Depot Square Commercial Properties, LLC; the managing member is Kingdom Development Company.
Becky Masure, director of development at Rural Edge, said the work that will remain following the temporary occupancy certificate will be items non-essential to tenants and residents and mostly include exterior work.
By design, the work that commenced as soon as the pandemic lockdown loosened in spring 2020, started in earnest at the top of the fourth-story, 40,000 square foot building and progressed downward. The fourth-floor apartments are essentially finished. Plastic covers the hallways to protect the carpeting from workers’ foot traffic. Among the fourth-floor apartments is a unique turret space. The rounded turret that ties the Eastern Avenue portion of the building with the Railroad Street side will feature office space for the property manager, Summit Properties, on the first floor, with common areas for tenants on floors two and three. Only the fourth-floor turret space will belong to a single tenant. They’ll have a bird’s eye view of the downtown.
The lower floors remain works in progress in various stages. Because much of the work is done, now is the time for finishing touches and scrutiny. Barrett and Masure have been involved in helping to identify the “punch list” of tasks that need to happen before the project is deemed complete.
Little strips of blue masking tape appear in random places where Barrett or Masure discovered a flaw or necessary repair. One strip of tape marked a place on an apartment door where the painting was not smooth. Another strip marked a spot where a nail head was too noticeable. Another indicated a place where a cupboard door could not open fully without hitting an adjacent cupboard.
There are 40 apartments, with six of them studio apartments, three of them two-bedroom apartments and the remainder one-bedroom apartments.
The interior surfaces are painted with a light, neutral color to more likely match the furniture that will be brought in by tenants and to make the rooms brighter. The bedrooms are carpeted and the living space and kitchen floor are vinyl plank flooring.
The most critical piece of the project still in the works is the new elevator. A delay in the arrival of the elevator was blamed for a delay in getting the building project complete. In mid-June, it was projected that the work would end in September.
But the elevator didn’t arrive until September, and because it wasn’t there to be installed, some parts of the construction related to the area around the elevator and the path into the building through which the elevator had to travel were delayed.
Technicians with Schindler Elevators & Escalators were on the job Tuesday, putting it together. The new elevator will move through a shaft that was enlarged during the renovation. The old elevator was too small to accommodate a gurney to transport a sick or injured resident; the new one will be big enough.
As for the commercial spaces on the first floor, nearly every storefront is leased. The Kingdom Development Company will have office space. St. Johnsbury Academy will run its adult education program in one of the spaces. Other businesses that will be located there are What to Wear Boutique, Haven Home, Jackie Fox Photography and Art and Joy.
Brad Ashley, CEO of Kingdom Development Company, said the spaces filled up quickly as progress became evident on the project.
He said he’s excited for the project’s completion and the occupancy of the downtown anchor building.
“It’s a great feel for the downtown,” he said. “A lot of people have stepped up all over the place.”
Partners in the project hope to offer interested members of the public access to the building sometime in the short span of time between the certificate issuance and the arrival of tenants.
