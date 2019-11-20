New Baitfish Regulations Mean More Angling Opportunities

Vermont Fish and Wildlife says new Vermont baitfish regulations will go into effect on January 1 to provide anglers with additional opportunities to use and harvest baitfish.

MONTPELIER — On Jan. 1, 2020 new baitfish regulations will go into effect aimed at providing anglers with additional opportunities to use and harvest baitfish.

“We spent the last two years listening to the public and working with the Fish and Wildlife Board to improve regulations while limiting the spread of fish diseases and invasive species,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department Fisheries Biologist Shawn Good. “I think anglers will be pleasantly surprised by these new regulations.”

