BARNET — Plans are underway for a Barnet Veterans’ Monument to honor those who served since the Vietnam War.
The monument will read as follows: This monument honors the men and women of Barnet who since 1975 have served their country in combat, deterrence, humanitarian, and peacekeeping missions worldwide including the: Persian Gulf War, operations in the former Yugoslavia, Global War on Terror, Iraq Wars and Afghanistan War.
The wording of the monument was provided by resident David Curtin.
“I tried to find examples of other monuments that covered the period 1975 to now, but could not find any that were ‘inclusive’ of the many types of missions and conflicts of the past nearly five decades,” Curtin stated in the last update he provided to the board. “The challenge is that since 1975, we have conducted many missions and fought several wars so, as you will see, I tried to accomplish this by referencing broad types of missions (combat, peacekeeping, deterrence, and humanitarian) in addition to the major conflicts.
“My purpose was to give explicit credit to those many vets who served in critical and often dangerous operations that are not generally considered ‘wars’” Curtin told the board. “These vets often cannot find themselves on memorials. As I told Edna, I wanted a grandmother who served as a nurse in a humanitarian mission in Africa to be able to point out to her granddaughter that ‘indeed’ the monument honored ‘her service.’ ”
