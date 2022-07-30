BARNET — Plans are underway for a Barnet Veterans’ Monument to honor those who served since the Vietnam War.

The monument will read as follows: This monument honors the men and women of Barnet who since 1975 have served their country in combat, deterrence, humanitarian, and peacekeeping missions worldwide including the: Persian Gulf War, operations in the former Yugoslavia, Global War on Terror, Iraq Wars and Afghanistan War.

