ST. JOHNSBURY — New Kingdom Community Services board members are committed to continuing the food shelf after a recent shutdown scare.
“Challenges around sustainability and our mission that had been a concern for a number of years,” said former KCS board president Susan Ohlidal, led to a unanimous board decision in December to dissolve the nonprofit organization.
As KCS operates the food shelf at Steeple Place, off Main Street, the decision appeared to put the food shelf in danger of shutting down in March.
Volunteers who work the food shelf said they felt a little blindsided by the news.
“We, the food shelf, were floored by it,” said Elaine Dole, a volunteer at the food shelf. “It totally came out of the blue.”
The food shelf has been in operation for about 30 years. It emerged from individual local churches holding separate meal sites.
“In the process of those meals happening, they decided to form an organization and incorporate,” said Daisy McCoy, who now serves as KCS president and has been a part of the food shelf and a meal site at Universalist Unitarian Church for several years.
Dissolving the KCS not only would threaten the continuation of the twice a week food shelf but also end an important source of food for the Saturday UCC meal site and a meal site provided at Grace Methodist Church on Mondays.
“We were horrified when they said they were going to close down KCS,” said McCoy. “We started talking and we all felt that the organization needed to continue.”
Rather than ending the organization, McCoy and others, including food shelf manager Ellie Dole (sister of Elaine), asked the board members to allow the organization to continue with new leadership.
The new board organized on Thursday in an online video conference.
Making up the new board are McCoy, Ellie Dole, food shelf manager for 17 years, as vice president, Beth Norris as secretary, Dianne Gingue as treasurer, Sharon Iverson, Susan-Lynn Johns, Rhonda Korol and Angel Letourneau.
“We’re all very excited and ready to move forward and do what we can,” said McCoy.
There will be no disruption to the services that KCS currently provides, she said, which includes the open food shelf on Tuesdays and Thursdays and the food supply to Grace Methodist Church and UCC.
And while she knows the services will continue, the food shelf location beyond March is an unknown, McCoy said. The duplex built in 1900 in which it has operated for many years needs work. It’s owned by United Community Church.
“It’s what happens at the end of March that’s still up in the air,” said McCoy. “We’re looking for another place.”
She said UCC is willing to work with the board to ensure that the food shelf can continue past March in at least a temporary location, but a permanent home is needed.
“UCC is very supportive of the food shelf and wants to do what they can to help,” said McCoy.
She said she will meet with church officials in the coming days to discuss options, including the cost and effort of making property improvements at the current location.
“Hopefully we can also get somebody who knows about buildings,” she said. “Clearly it can use some repairs; how much is significant cosmetics and how much is really structural is the question.”
UCC has not charged rent to KCS for use of the building. Utilities are paid by KCS and the cost of needed repairs are shared 50-50.
The board and food shelf volunteers are hoping to connect with property owners in the village who could work with KCS on finding a new home for the food shelf.
Finding the right home is all about location, McCoy said. A village location on the west side of the Passumpsic River is desired she said so that the shelf is within walking distance for many of the people in need of the service. She said the east side of the village already has a food shelf option with Northeast Kingdom Community Services.
“NEKCA has a good food shelf but it’s not easy walking distance for the people downtown,” said McCoy.
She is hoping potential new landlords will make contact. Call the food shelf at 802-751-8581 or email McCoy at daisymccoy50@gmail.com. She said that KCS does have the ability to pay some rent.
Ohlidal, who said her three-year term as board president ended, had been a part of KCS for eight years as a volunteer and board member. She said she was happy that the organization would continue under new leadership.
“They do really important work in our community,” said Ohlidal. “I really feel privileged to be a part of it and to see how our neighbors care for and help each other. “I wish them the best.”
Bernie Jordans has been volunteering her time to serve the food shelf needs of KCS for three years. She helps unload food trucks and spends Tuesday afternoons at the food shelf site helping people who come in to pick up food. She said she enjoys being part of the essential service.
“I just love giving back to the community,” said Jordans. “I’m kind of a giver.”
Elaine Dole said the food shelf is a service that needs to continue.
“I know there are lots of people who appreciate it and who avail themselves of our services, not only for food but also for companionship, they are family,” she said.
Several businesses and organizations are faithful to donate, and Ellie Dole said there’s strong community collaboration supporting the food shelf.
Her sister Elaine Dole said, “People and organizations in the area help us in any way they can, and it makes them feel good that they can help.”
