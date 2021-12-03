LYNDON — Something is brewing in Lyndonville.
A new coffee shop, The Enchantment Cafe, is open for business.
Six weeks after pouring her first cup, owner Amanda Phelps reports a growing number of patrons — and non-stop encouragement from all corners of the town.
“The community support has been amazing,” she said.
Phelps had worked in retail, at JC Penney and Ocean State Job Lots, but hit the career reset button during COVID-19.
It began with regular walks. During the early days of the pandemic, she strolled through town to alleviate cabin fever. Her route passed by the Grindstone Cafe, which had closed permanently during the outbreak.
She started to daydream about bringing the space back to life.
As COVID restrictions were eased, those thoughts became more serious.
She sensed the community needed a place to gather, and that local artisans and craftspeople could use a place to sell their wares.
“This is like nothing I’ve done before, but I wanted to bring something back to the community, something that I felt the community needed,” she said.
With the support of her husband, Justin, she took a chance and started a brand new career at age 40.
A self-proclaimed fan of fairy tales and Disney films, she settled on the name “Enchantment Cafe.”
The learning curve has been steep, but Phelps has proven up to the task.
She has honed her barista skills on the job. Her repertoire has expanded from standard cups of joe to more sophisticated offerings.
She has received tips, lessons and assistance from Todd Vendituoli, of Roasted Bean Coffee in West Burke, her coffee bean supplier, and Kim Crady-Smith, owner of neighboring business Green Mountain Books.
“I knew how to make a good drip coffee, but learning to do espresso, cappuccino, latte and different forms of coffee has been the biggest thing to learn,” she said.
Two people (one of them a cousin) are making fresh baked goods.
The selection changes frequently and has included pastries, muffins, scones, donuts, brownies, pumpkin whoopie pies and more. The chocolate chip cookies have emerged as an early favorite. Lunch options like sandwiches and soups are being added, and customer suggestions can influence future offerings.
Phelps has also lined up a stable of local artisans and craftspeople, offering then space for consignment.
Items for sale include hand-made soaps, jewelry, clay pottery, pillows, knitted hats and mittens, face masks and more.
Meanwhile Phelps invested in new equipment, purchased chairs from a southern Vermont cafe that closed, and navigated through various start-up challenges, such as pandemic interruptions to the supply chain.
“I put everything I had into getting it open,” she said.
Running a coffee shop has its perks.
The hours (Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.) allow Phelps to work mother’s hours.
She has three daughters ages 5, 8 and 10, and her youngest began school this year. For them, the cafe has been a thrill. They helped to paint it and set it up, and look forward to going there when school lets out.
“They’ve been excited about it, ever since they first came in to see the space with me,” she said. “Every day when they get off the bus, they ask to come back to the cafe with me. Some days I don’t need to go back, but when I do they’re so excited to go. Whether it’s to run around and play, or help me with something.”
For Lyndonville, the opening of the Enchantment Cafe is a good sign.
It supports a town goal to reinvigorate the downtown commercial district.
Phelps hopes it will become a fixture.
A month after a soft opening, a grand opening was held on Nov. 27. Moving forward she would like to install a small kitchen to expand her food selection. She would like to offer more items from local crafters. And she would also like to host business meetings, organization get together and community events.
“The customers’ reactions when they come in has been positive,” she said.
She has already filled up the retail space in a short period of time. But she has no plans to stop now. She aims to keep bringing the community together after COVID — one cup of coffee, one conversation, and one crafter at a time.
“I have plenty more space to share,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.