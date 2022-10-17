New Cannabis Store Serves First Customers But Needs Permit
Sarah Willey and Zeb Overton cut the ribbon on Overton's new retail cannabis dispensary, The Green Man, on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (Photo by William Beddie)

ST. JOHNSBURY — The region’s first cannabis retail store opened to a steady flow of happy customers on Saturday while lacking a town permit.

The Green Man on Memorial Drive is among the first few cannabis stores to open statewide since the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began issuing licenses on Oct. 1. Owner Zeb Overton received news of his license last week and wasted no time opening for business.

