New Cannabis Store Serves First Customers But Needs Permit

ST. JOHNSBURY — The region’s first cannabis retail store opened to a steady flow of happy customers on Saturday while lacking a town permit.
The Green Man on Memorial Drive is among the first few cannabis stores to open statewide since the Vermont Cannabis Control Board began issuing licenses on Oct. 1. Owner Zeb Overton received news of his license last week and wasted no time opening for business.
He and his wife, Sarah Willey, held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting just before 9 a.m. There were people waiting for the doors to open.
“They loved it,” said Overton about people’s reaction to purchasing pot legally from a retailer. “They were happy to have legal cannabis in their town, in their state and not to have to go to some corner, to some guy.”
Overton has been leasing the building where his store is located since December, preparing the space for the moment when the state’s new laws governing legal cannabis would open up the retail market. He said last week that he was relieved to finally start selling.
On Monday, he said he was pleased with opening day.
“I thought it could go well, and it went well,” he said. “People showed up. Cannabis definitely brings people together. Everybody had smiles on their faces; it was like kids in a candy store.”
The Green Man will next be open on Wednesday, and like Saturday it will operate without a zoning permit the town requires for retail cannabis stores.
Town Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung called Overton on Friday afternoon to ask about the permit application.
Townspeople supported cannabis sales within St. Johnsbury’s borders in a Town Meeting vote in April 2021, but zoning bylaws govern location. The Green Man location is in an area zoned for mixed use, which allows for retail businesses, and was once home to an appliance store, but because it’s cannabis retail, the town requires a conditional use permit approved by the Development Review Board.
Overton said since retail was allowed at the property he figured his retail shop would be OK.
“How would I know that going from retail to retail would cause an issue?” he said.
Overton said he has made an effort to keep the town informed of his plans and said he even shared his store idea with the neighbors before he leased the property.
He filled out the permit application for a conditional use permit on Sunday and delivered it to Berlejung on Monday. It will be the first item of new business for the DRB at the Nov. 17 meeting.
Until then, The Green Man will continue operations, and Berlejung said the lack of a permit will not prevent that.
Berlejung said Overton was not trying to deliberately avoid the permitting process. He said the rules regarding cannabis retail permitting are new. “In the past, if it was retail before and it’s going to be retail, then your good to go (without a new permit),” said Berlejung.
He also said that it’s not unusual for people to mistakenly move forward on a project that requires a permit without first getting the permit, and the town often is patient as long as they follow through with the process.
“We’re going for compliance and not retribution,” said Berlejung.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead agreed that the town shouldn’t try to penalize Overton over the permit issue.
“I don’t think it was anything done with any kind of malice,” he said. “He (Overton) should be given the opportunity to correct it. It’s enough gray area that if he’s doing everything else that he’s supposed to be doing, he’ll be given an opportunity to correct it.”
