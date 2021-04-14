New Case Pace Slows, But NEK Records Another COVID Death

While the pace of new cases in the Northeast Kingdom has abated the last couple of days, the region reported another COVID-19 death.

The death, which was one of 4 reported by the Health Department Wednesday, was of an Orleans County resident. This is the second Orleans County resident to die in recent weeks. There have now been 15 NEK COVID-19 deaths with 9 in Orleans County, 5 in Caledonia County and 1 in Essex County.

In the last 7 days there have been 178 new cases reported in the NEK. The prior 7 days, from March 31-April 6 saw 208 new cases.

