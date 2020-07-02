Two new coronavirus cases were reported in the region on Thursday, one in Caledonia County and another in Coos County.
This brings total cases in the Northeast Kingdom to 37, with 20 in Caledonia County, 14 in Orleans County and 3 in Essex County.
According to the latest town-by-town case map provided on the Vermont Health Department website, this week Ryegate joined the list of NEK towns that have had a resident test positive for the coronavirus, the town’s first such report.
While cases in the Northeast Kingdom slowly inch up, the state’s only commercial testing site has ceased operations.
Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine noted that there was testing available at the Derby Walmart Supercenter during a press conference last week while discussing the state’s efforts to develop commercial testing partners, but according to staff at the local Walmart, the store’s pharmacy stopped administering tests on Monday.
On May 29, the store began offering drive-up tests on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to people who met CDC and state guidelines, announced the store’s Facebook page. While the testing site is still listed by Quest Diagnostics, the company Walmart partnered with to assist with the testing, Walmart confirmed they shut the site down based on demand.
A statement issued by Walmart Thursday night said, “We remain committed to supporting testing in our communities. As we continue to evolve our testing capabilities, we are expanding testing at our drive-thru pharmacy windows, prioritizing them based on community demand and where we can make the most impact. At the same time, we continue to evaluate the community need for our existing sites and are closing a number of parking lot sites where there is low demand – which includes the Derby site. We continue to look at other ways to expand testing by partnering with states, labs and insurance companies in order to serve our communities during this time.”
During the state’s press conference on Wednesday Levine was asked about the stop in testing.
“I’d be disappointed if that were true, so I’ll have to follow up on that because I know we’ve been talking with Walmart in general about expanding, not contracting,” said Levine, who noted the state has also been in conversations with national pharmacy chains about possibly offering testing.
Levine said, though, that there were ample testing opportunities and locations in the NEK to meet local need, that is being supplemented by periodic popup testing sites for asymptomatic people run by the Health Department.
“With regard to the Northeast Kingdom, there are a number of federally qualified health care sites all of whom expressed and follow through on their tremendous enthusiasm to do testing,” said Levine. “They are available as sites to be able to access for those people living in the Northeast Kingdom, so it’s not just relying on popup that may not be there every week or every day.”
“The health care system that’s part of the fabric of the Northeast Kingdom is actually providing testing,” said Levine.
Testing has been provided by Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, which as of Thursday had administered 2,330 tests, and North County Hospital, which conducted over 100 tests a week last month.
According to Chris Towne, director of FQHC Operations at Northern Counties Health Care, which runs health centers across the NEK, the network of health centers typically tries to steer patients who need coronavirus testing to its respiratory care clinic in St. Johnsbury when possible and appropriate. However if circumstances and patient needs require it, they do have a triage team that can travel to another site to administer a test.
Towne said that as of late, the frequency of testing has dropped significantly as far fewer people are presenting COVID-19 symptoms, which are similar to some flu and cold symptoms.
Testing for people with symptoms is typically ordered and arranged by a health care provider.
The Health Department has also scheduled popup testing in St. Johnsbury for asymptomatic people on Wednesdays in July through July 29. Registration for those tests can be done by an individual through the health department’s website.
Levine also noted that should the need arise through a potential outbreak or increase in cases, the Health Department can setup additional testing sites, as was recently done with an outbreak at a worksite in Fair Haven.
In New Hampshire, a new case was reported in the Coos County town of Randolph, which results in two active cases in the North Country according to testing results posted by the New Hampshire Health Department.
