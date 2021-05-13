HAVERHILL — Holly McCormack is preparing for life after COVID-19.
McCormack, the new CEO at Cottage Hospital, is preparing the 35-bed critical access facility to meet the needs of Upper Valley residents once the pandemic is over.
A month after taking over the top spot, she aims to grow hospital services, address staffing shortages and meet local health needs — all while navigating the economic challenges of rural healthcare.
To do that, she will build on what Cottage Hospital already does well, she said.
“We’re called the little engine that could, because we’re a small hospital and we make great things happen,” she sad. “It’s all a testament to the hard work that happens here every day.”
Step one, McCormack said, will be a community assessment.
Through it, the hospital will identify unmet needs locally, and determine which offer a viable revenue stream.
One example is Cottage Hospital’s Ray of Hope Geriatric Mental Health facility, a 10-bed voluntary short-stay unit for adults 65-and-over struggling with mental health concerns. Opened in 2016, the unit addresses a regional shortage in geriatric psych beds, and is often at capacity.
“The community assessment will allow us to see what the needs of the community are. What folks are having to leave the community to get. And then we can put those things in alignment,” she said.
Growth will require workforce.
To help Cottage Hospital cope with a nationwide healthcare staffing shortage, the hospital will strengthen partnerships with educators, in order to bolster its employee pipeline.
In the coming year, Cottage Hospital is expected to explore a pilot program with Plymouth State University nursing students, continue ongoing work-study programs with White Mountains Community College and the University of New England, and host high school students for a Healthcare Careers Exploration event in July.
McCormack said Cottage Hospital offers tuition assistance and student loan reimbursement programs to help employees with professional development.
“The workforce issues are a top priority for us,” she said, voicing concerns shared by healthcare facilities across the country. “It used to be a nursing shortage. But now it’s in all areas, all levels of the organization. There are openings in our facilities department, business office, nursing staff.”
Meanwhile, Cottage Hospital will continue efforts to make healthcare more convenient.
McCormack said pre-pandemic efforts — such as sharing doctors with Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and allowing people to access specialists locally — will be paired with COVID developments such as expanded access to telehealth.
She also hopes to reconnect the hospital with the community through various outreach initiatives, such as a 5K road race and walkathon scheduled for Sept. 19.
For McCormack, leading Cottage Hospital is a labor of love.
She joined the hospital as director of inpatient services in 2010 and served as chief nursing officer since 2016.
During that time she has risen to statewide prominence. She was named the Nurse Leader of the Year by the New Hampshire Nurses Association in 2017 and is now the organization’s president-elect.
More than a decade after arriving in the Upper Valley, she remains passionate about rural healthcare, and serving the greater Haverhill community.
“When I came to Cottage Hospital 11 years ago, I felt that immediate bond with the community,” she said. “Over my growth and my development, meeting people and meeting the needs of the community became very important to me. This hospital is very important to me.
“The employees at this hospital love this hospital as much as I do. It’s wonderful to be part of that. That drives my passion for wanting this hospital to be successful for another 115 years. That’s the goal, to make sure that we stay viable and relevant going forward.”
