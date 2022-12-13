New Charge Filed Against Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspects

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed a new charge against two men accused of conspiring to kill Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.
Vermont U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest has filed a second superseding indictment alleging that Turkish nationals Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, and Berk Eratay, 36, conspired to commit wire fraud in the years leading up to the murder of Davis.
“Between January 2015 and January 2018, in the district of Vermont and elsewhere, the Defendants Serhat Gumrukcu and Berk Eratay knowingly and willfully conspired to commit wire fraud by devising and executing a scheme to defraud G.G. and Gregory Davis by attempting to deceive them about funds available to Gumrukcu and Lauren Trading,” reads count three of the new Grand Jury indictment.
U.S. District Court
According to court documents, “Lauren Trading, LLC” was allegedly an Oman-based oil trading company in which Gumrukcu said he owned a controlling interest.
“G.G.” was the operator of “Quadrant Financial Group” which acted as a broker and a middleman between Lauren Trading and Greg Davis’s company, “Mode Commodities.”
The three companies created a partnership to engage in oil trading.
Berk Eratay served as an Information Technology business assistant to Gumrukcu.
The new indictment alleges that Gumrukcu worked with Eratay to send fraudulent emails to G.G. and Davis about millions of dollars in available funding for their partnership from banks around the world and other funding sources.
But as time went on, Davis became suspicious and began complaining to G.G. about the possibility of fraud being committed by Gumrukcu.
The FBI alleges in court documents that Davis was kidnapped from his Danville home and killed because Gumrukcu was concerned Davis’s fraud allegations would ruin Gumrukcu’s formation of Enochian Biosciences.
Authorities say the Enochian deal eventually earned Gumrukcu $100 million dollars in stock.
The murder conspiracy charges against Gumrukcu, Eratay and alleged kidnapper Jerry Banks remain in the second superseding indictment.
