New Charge Filed Against Danville Murder-For-Hire Suspects

Serhat Gumrukcu (Photo Courtesy of The Wall Street Journal)

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday filed a new charge against two men accused of conspiring to kill Danville resident Greg Davis in 2018.

Vermont U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest has filed a second superseding indictment alleging that Turkish nationals Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, and Berk Eratay, 36, conspired to commit wire fraud in the years leading up to the murder of Davis.

