New Charter School Prepares For Fall Opening

LANCASTER — The Rialto Theatre normally shows Hollywood blockbusters.
But this week the Main Street movie house offered something a little less mainstream: An information session for Heartwood Public Charter School.
More than a dozen families filed into the theatre on Wednesday to learn more about Heartwood, which has reported strong demand.
Forty-three students have already enrolled in the new K-5 charter school which will open on Sept. 6.
Classes are capped at 12 students and Kindergarten has already reached capacity, with a waiting list.
Heartwood has drawn interest from families across the region, in New Hampshire and Vermont.
“People seem really interested and really excited to have another option for public school,” said Head of School Alayna Signorello.
Those attending Wednesday’s half-hour event were intrigued by the school’s unique place-based, project-based, and nature-based approach to education.
One couple, who declined to be named, wanted to find the right educational fit for their seven and nine-year-old children.
“I currently home school,” said the mom. “But we’re not sure if homeschooling is going to last forever. And we don’t want the regular public school for our kids. So we’re looking at other options.”
She said Heartwood fit her family’s sensibilities.
“The less time inside four walls, the better. Our girls are super active and they’re used to homeschooling. And we’re outside a lot, all day, almost every day. So I would hate for them to be devastated going from home school to regular public school. They would have a hard time with that.”
Tikatia Morris of Berlin understands those concerns. She home-schooled her seven children until she began working full-time a few years ago. Her children have struggled at public school and their standardized test scores have dropped.
Six have aged out of Heartwood, but she plans to send her nine-year-old daughter there in the fall.
“My husband and I talked about it, and we really just felt like it would be a better fit for our daughter than what the Berlin school is right now,” she said.
STARTING A SCHOOL
Heartwood founders Stacey Zemla and Bethany Bond began the development of the school six years ago.
They first met at the Sunnybrook Montessori School in Lancaster, which their children attended. That led to discussions about their kids’ educational future. From those conversations, Heartwood was born.
It was approved as a state-authorized charter school in November 2018 and received its non-profit certification in June 2021.
It was awarded a $1.2 million charter school start-up grant from the state Board of Education in August 2021 for planning, program design and implementation.
Heartwood hired a director of development and head of school earlier this year and purchased its location at 30 Davenport Rd. in Jefferson on May 5.
Said Bond, “We just wanted another option for our kids and the kids of the community. My parents are both public educators, and the more educational options you have, the better. Because no one thing is going to be the right fit for all kids.”
Heartwood is one of 30 approved charter schools statewide and the first of its kind north of the notches.
Zemla and Bond opted for the charter school model over the private school model, because charter schools are affordable to all Granite State households regardless of income.
Heartwood is tuition-free for New Hampshire students, and those living in Vermont choice towns such as Bloomfield, Brunswick, East Haven, Granby, Guildhall, Kirby, Maidstone, and Victory.
Out-of-state tuition for non-choice towns is $11,000 per year.
During open enrollment, New Hampshire students received preference. Now that open enrollment is over, students will be admitted on a first-come, first-serve basis.
“We went the charter school route for accessibility, so it’s accessible to as many children as possible, without needing the resources to pay for education,” Zemla said.
That was a selling point for Ted Teegarden of Littleton, who is evaluating school options for his four-and-a-half-year-old child.
“This is nice because it’s free as a charter. Private alternatives are oftentimes expensive,” he said.
THE CURRICULUM
During Wednesday’s information session, the Head of School, Signorello, outlined the school’s educational approach.
The curriculum will center around a school-wide theme each year. Those themes will balance physical, natural and environmental science and local/regional, U.S., and world history and geography.
“The whole school will focus on the year’s theme creating a sense of community as each class carries out its own projects and explorations,” their brochure says.
For math, Heartwood will use Illustrative Mathematics a problem-based curriculum that also offers opportunities for hands-on learning.
The daily schedule will go from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30-3 p.m. and will include blocks for “investigations” (a period of individual work), “foundations” (small group instruction in math and language arts), “outdoor exploration” (a time for students to explore the outdoors and enjoy camaraderie), and “fieldwork” (hands-on work related to the school-wide theme).
Student performance will be guided by individual learning plans and individual daily work plans, and shown through rubrics, portfolios, progress reports and state assessment tests.
Plans are to expand the school to K-8 by 2025, adding a grade each year as the incoming fifth-graders progress.
Heartwood will not offer competitive team sports, and students will be allowed to play for teams in their home district.
There will be no bus transportation but the school hopes to build reliable carpools.
For more information visit www.heartwoodeducation.org
