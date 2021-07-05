New Commissioner Appointed To Littleton Water And Light

LITTLETON — A longtime Littleton Planning Board member has been appointed as the newest commissioner of Littleton Water and Light, and she appears to have made town history by being the first female commission member in LWL’s 118 years of serving the community.
Linda MacNeil, who served nearly two decades on the planning board, was confirmed to a three-year term in a unanimous Board of Selectmen vote on June 28.
Her first meeting with the three-member commission is Tuesday.
She joins fellow LWL commissioners Ralph Ross and Peter Cooper.
MacNeil was one of three candidates seeking appointment, among them Schuyler Sweet, who was appointed to a three-year term by selectmen in 2018 and sought reappointment.
Seeking an appointment to a first term was William Clewes.
“After a thorough review of the applications, the Select Board considers all three applicants qualified to be appointed, given their professional backgrounds, their past experiences, commitment to community service at various levels, and their interest in the overall betterment of the Littleton community,” said Selectman Milton Bratz, who then moved to appoint MacNeil, a motion seconded by Selectman Roger Emerson.
LWL commissioners are authorized to fix rates for utility services and to establish reserve funds in the public’s interest.
MacNeil joins the commission at a time when LWL is locked in a lawsuit with the town of Littleton regarding the production of LWL’s financial information to the town for review.
MacNeil, a Littleton native who worked for New England Wire Technologies before retiring on April 30, said she came recommended to selectmen by someone she highly respects and said she and her husband, Robert, discussed her submitting a letter of intent to serve on the LWL commission as the next logical step in her service to the town.
“I have the time, I have the energy, and I have the passion for Littleton,” she said. “Yes, I am wading into this litigation and will have a better answer for that piece of it after my first meeting.”
MacNeil said is humbled by the appointment and will offer some suggestions for LWL goals and plans once she gets up to speed.
“I don’t come in with an agenda when I join a board or any committee in town,” said MacNeil, who also served two years on Littleton’s police advisory committee. “I come in with the idea that I’m going to learn and see the lay of the land. I will take my time and I will form my own opinions. I will study the history, study the legalities, study the charter, and then go from there.”
As for the lawsuit, MacNeil said she would like to see it resolved soon rather than later and will take the time to fully understand the details and nuances and both LWL’s and the town’s positions on the matter.
“Littleton is a great town,” she said. “I love Littleton. I grew up here, I have a passion for it, and I love seeing the things that are happening, the way things are moving forward, and the way Main Street has reinvented itself.”
Considine, Cooper, selectmen Carrie Gendreau and Milton Bratz, and former LWL Commissioner Eddy Moore, who served 15 years on the commission, all said they believe MacNeil is the first woman to serve as an LWL commissioner.
“I’m not aware of any others,” said Cooper.
“I’m pretty sure she’s the first,” said Gendreau.
Although at some point she might consider serving again on the planning board, MacNeil said she wants to focus her efforts on a new endeavor as LWL commissioner.
“I wanted something different and am looking forward to learning,” she said. “It will be a good experience and it will be interesting. It won’t be without its problems. You meet each one of them head-on and you work through them and come up with a solution.”
Right now, the litigation is the primary challenge.
To date, the town has spent more than $10,000 in legal fees.
On Thursday, LWL Superintendent Tom Considine said LWL has also spent more than $10,000 in legal fees.
In December, selectmen, arguing that LWL is a municipal department under New Hampshire statute and the town therefore has a right to see LWL’s financial information, filed a petition for declaratory judgment and permanent injunction in Grafton Superior Court.
Selectmen ask the court to compel LWL to furnish to the town its financials, including budget information, year-end financials, and monthly profit-and-loss statements, and produce any excess funds to the town for review.
LWL’s commissioners, also citing New Hampshire statute and pointing to LWL’s 1903 charter, argue that the town has no legal jurisdiction over LWL and LWL is not a department of the town but an independent entity and its independence should remain so it can continue providing ratepayers with some of the lowest water and electric rates in New Hampshire and New England.
In May, after no resolution was reached, the court ordered the two parties to enter into an alternative dispute resolution process.
According to the case summary, that mediation process would last until May 2022 and conclude with a bench trial before a judge, if the litigation is not settled before.
In February, the New Hampshire Department of Revenue, supporting the town’s position and arguing that LWL is not complying with the state’s Municipal Budget Act, requested to be an intervenor in the case.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.