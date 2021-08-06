BETHLEHEM — For Mark and Kim Koprowski, buying and running an 18-hole golf course was a new adventure.
After purchasing late last year the Bethlehem Country Club that had been owned by the town for seven decades, they got straight to work on turning around a deficient clubhouse in need of major repairs and reopening the restaurant, now called Putter’s Pub, which debuted two weeks ago.
An open house featuring live music and an opportunity to learn about the progress and plans for the future at the BCC is scheduled for the afternoon of Aug. 21.
Since April, they’ve been straight out in making what Kim Koprowski said will be a viable business going forward.
While not without challenges or significant investments in both time and money, the effort has been fulfilling, she said.
“It’s been overwhelming sometimes, but it’s been good,” Koprowski said Friday.
When the town had owned the property, the clubhouse was in need of some $200,000 in renovations, and the green, because of drainage issues, was estimated to need a similar amount in upgrades.
This spring and summer, they focused on the clubhouse, which was built in 1912.
“One of the first things we did was put a new roof on,” said Koprowski. “And then we had the interior gutted.”
Inside is a new floor and paint, done by Bethlehem resident Pete Bucciarelli, as well as a new window facing the front porch, completed by Bethlehem resident Scott Himmer, that is being used to serve a new offering at the BCC - ice cream.
Other interior work included new lighting and tables.
Big exterior jobs included repairing gutters as well as applying new paint to the railings to give the building a nice facelift, said Koprowski.
“We also got some new equipment for the kitchen and a new stove,” she said. “There was a lot of work to be done. The kitchen has all new flooring. The floor was literally coming up. They had to tape it with duct tape.”
For cook Pete Tetley, who previously worked at Rosa Flamingo’s and Loon Mountain, the new floor is a relief.
“You couldn’t even mop it,” he said. “The tape would get caught up in the mop.”
The stove in the kitchen was a big complication.
When the previous stove and grill were put in, they were flush with the hood, but current fire regulations require six inches between where the hood comes down and the start of an appliance.
“For some reason, the fire suppression folks didn’t tell us that and the kitchen was almost ready to go,” she said. “So we said, okay we’re just going to order a new stove that will fit. And it has a grill built-in, so we did that.”
Koprowski, who eventually plans to make her own ice cream with goat milk, already has the ice cream equipment as well as eight freezers.
Right now, she is serving Slick’s Ice Cream, after the owners of the Indian Trading Post in Bethlehem didn’t open this year and sold her 40 gallons of it.
“That’s what we’re selling right now,” said Koprowski. “We did have someone come up from Connecticut who represents a flavor company to make ice cream with us so we know how to do it. When we run out of Slick’s Ice Cream, we’ll probably start playing around with that a little more.”
The soft-serve ice cream comes from Hatchland Dairy Farm in North Haverhill. A mix that currently packs the freezers at Putter’s Pub comes from Meadowvale Ice Cream in Illinois.
Next year, work is planned on the bottom floor of the clubhouse building, and new siding - another major job, and one that won’t be cheap - is planned for the outside.
After a lengthy process, Putter’s Pub obtained its liquor license on July 30.
Throwing herself into all aspects of the business, Koprowski took a three-day bartending certification course in Nashua this year.
“It was a lot of fun and an intense three days with a lot of memorization,” she said. “You take a written test and you have to make 40 drinks in front of them. They tell you what to make and you tell them what’s in it and what glass to use.”
For the restaurant, they bought new dishware and glassware because there were a lot of mismatches or insufficient quantities.
Although winter operations, such as cross country skiing and an opened restaurant are planned for the future, this coming winter the clubhouse will be closed, to give local plumber James Bettencourt time to winterize the plumbing.
“I don’t know how complicated that will be,” said Koprowski. “They may have to reconfigure it so it isn’t so close to the surface.”
But after working 15-hour days since April - she arrives around 7 a.m. and leaves 9:30 or 10 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays, with Monday and Tuesday her “days off” when she tries to catch up on paperwork - Koprowski is looking forward to a little time off.
“I’m going to be ready for a break this winter,” she said.
Mark and Kim closed on the property a week before Thanksgiving 2020 and spent the winter planning for the 2021 season opening.
“The kitchen opening later was a mixed blessing because we couldn’t serve food as soon as we wanted to, but in many ways, it gave me more time to get a handle on the club and downstairs and how to run that desk,” she said. “I was literally at the desk from mid-April on.”
She manages a staff of about 13, four of them serving on the grounds crew and some part-timers, and during the summer, several high school students.
Koprowski pays the bills and hands them over to Mark for bookkeeping.
She is also acting as general manager, a position she plans to fill with someone else next year.
“The hardest thing is that a lot of the equipment for the grounds is old and it needs updating,” said Koprowski.
Mark, she said, wants to go green, and they are evaluating how feasible clean energy technology currently is for grounds equipment.
Fortunately, for revenue, club memberships have been even with last year and have been up a bit in the summer.
“I’m prorating them now for the month and that’s drawn a few people in,” said Koprowski. “The members here are awesome, the long-term members are really great people.”
That primary revenue generator through the memberships has enabled the Koprowskis to make the big clubhouse renovations without relying completely on cash savings.
Going forward, the drainage issues on the grounds can be addressed more thoroughly now that there is another grounds person.
“They haven’t been bad this year,” she said. “With the rain, there’s a couple of holes that are going to need a little work, but overall it really hasn’t been too bad. We had to lose a couple of days this year because the whole course was really too wet to ride on, but other places did, too.”
As summer moves into August and tournaments are ramping up, the course has been busy, with locals playing a few days a week and groups arriving from out of town.
Depending on the weather, the season will end in October or November.
“We do have a lot of tournaments this year and had a lot of people signing up for tournaments,” said Koprowski. “It’s been good.”
