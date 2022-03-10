New Danville School Principal Announced

DANVILLE — A new middle and high school principal for the Danville School was announced Thursday evening during the School Board’s special meeting, held remotely only, where Larry Fliegelman was introduced to the community.
Board Chair Clayton Cargill announced the selection of Fliegelman, who was recommended to the board by the superintendent. Fliegelman is the principal of the Brownington Central School in Orleans County.
“I’m very happy tonight to be introducing to the school board who has accepted my offer pending your approval to be the next secondary principal of Danville School,” Caledonia Central Supervisory Union Superintendent Mark Tucker said.
Tucker shared something that Fliegelman’s young son wrote about how his dad and his work as a principal, listing his characteristics as a caring principal and saying he lives in an old farmhouse with his family and a handful of pets.
“He’s focused on kids, which is the whole reason any of us are here,” said Tucker, “He had big shoes to fill,” saying Fliegelman will continue the work that outgoing secondary Principal David Schilling built, and saying the secondary school is in good shape thanks to Schilling.
Elementary Principal Sarah Welch said she’s very excited to have the level of experience that Fliegelman brings. She explained how the committee formed, including parents and students, among them two 8th grade boys who served on the entire process.
A middle school special educator was also on the committee of 11 people total, said Welch.
She said by the end of the first round of interviews, “Larry very much stood out.”
When he came to meet the school community recently, he was very well received, shared Welch.
Cargill said he was impressed by Fliegelman as well, and said he gave solid answers on difficult topics, “For my part, I also agree this is by far our best applicant and I’m going to be happy to see him hired.”
Fliegelman, “I think it’s a great opportunity, it’s a great school and I’m very excited.”
He said he was pleased that Schilling will remain on campus and close by as he steps into those big shoes referenced by Tucker.
The board unanimously approved a 2-year contract for Fliegelman. He will earn $95,000 in year one of the contract, Tucker said after the meeting in an email.
Following the vote, Tucker congratulated the new principal first, then the board members in quick succession.
News Release
Fliegelman will begin on July 1 this year.
According to a news release issued by Tucker, Fliegelman has been a Principal since 2007, first in Massachusetts, then Wolcott, and currently in Brownington. He was also the Co-Principal of the OCSU Remote Academy, the release says.
He lives in an old East Hardwick farmhouse with his wife Jennifer, his children Jonah and Manny, two cats, a dog, and too many mice, the release says.
Tucker said, “Larry is filling big shoes at Danville, but he is uniquely qualified and I have no doubt he will make his own positive mark on the school as we enter a period of recovery and rebuilding from the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.”
Welch, the elementary principal, in the news release stated, “I am incredibly excited to welcome Larry to the Danville community. We are fortunate to have found someone with the depth of leadership experience and passion for education that he is bringing with him. I am excited to partner with him and look forward to our work together.”
Outgoing Principal Next Step, Comment On Successor
Schilling, who will remain within the Danville School District in a new grant-funded leadership position, said of his chosen successor as principal, “I think Larry Fliegelman is an excellent leader. I’ve learned from him in a variety of settings, including within the Vermont Principal’s Association, and I think he’s a great fit for Danville.”
Last month, Schilling’s next step within the district was announced - he has been hired as the school’s Director of Career, Technical and Experiential Learning program — a new, two-year position to be paid for with federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds.
Schilling began in his current role at Danville School in 2018 and brings a great deal of experience with project-based learning and outdoor education, which he explained the news to Danville School families in a newsletter sent on Feb. 7.
