This year Danville School has launched an ambitious effort to re-imagine and redesign its career, technical and experiential learning program.
The program has been rebranded Danville Works and is directed by David Schilling. Schilling is the former Secondary Principal at Danville and was recognized as principal of the year twice last year as both the Vermont recipient from the National Association of Secondary Schools and the Robert Pierce High School Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals’ Association.
Schilling decided to step back from his principal position to follow his passion and spearhead the CTE program expansion after an eye-opening experience in the fall of 2021 while taking a chainsaw class toward maintaining his agriculture and natural resources teaching license.
Schilling saw the potential in the program to be an alternative to the disruption in learning caused by the pandemic and an opportunity to re-engage students.
“I am grateful to the Danville school board and CCSU superintendent Mark Tucker for taking a chance on Danville Works,” writes Schilling on a new website dedicated to the program.
The program has gotten off to a fruitful start with its focus on hands-on, experiential learning and integration into the wider community. It is directed by Schilling, who also teaches some of the classes with fellow instructor Nick Whites and support is provided by Danville School staff.
The program offers several classes, including Connect - the program’s flagship class for high schoolers that meets for about 3 hours a day and looks to integrate with community projects and businesses while providing subject area graduation credit as well as the essential skills for those students who may choose to move on to one of the regional tech centers for juniors and seniors; SOAR (Science in Outdoor Adventure Recreation) - which teachers and applies a variety of science concepts through outdoor recreation and exploration; a middle school program that every student will cycle through during the year, and an intro to tech ed class. The program also will offer Epic Journeys, which provides students with internship opportunities to develop job experience matched to their interests either on or off campus.
“Take me out of sales mode – I love to talk about all the stuff we are doing,” said Schilling on a recent tour through the school and the various projects that were underway.
Besides being in the midst of building the program’s curriculum, the students themselves have been busy building a variety of projects for the school and community. Over the summer several students helped construct a circular deck upon which a yurt was erected at the start of the school year. The yurt will be utilized as an outdoor classroom and gathering space for the Danville Works program and other members of Danville School. Elsewhere on school grounds, there was a new greenhouse under construction for the Connect program to grow produce for future sale.
Eighth graders are experimenting with hydroponic systems made out of plastic downspouts. “We are going to see if we can grow tomatoes and peppers in the middle of winter in a windowless, cinderblock building,” said Schilling.
Schilling explained the various tools and equipment that were being integrated into the various classes, including a new computer-programmable hand-held router, a 3D printer, a laser cutter, and more.
“This is what shop has become these days,” he said. “These are the tools we just want kids to figure out and get more comfortable with.”
The middle schoolers have also been milling cedar that was previously dropped in the school forest to construct raised garden beds. Schilling highlighted this project in a recent report to the Danville School Board, noting that the Danville Select Board had offered some of the town’s ARPA money to the project to help rebuild the school’s overgrown garden. The town will look to enlist volunteers to help tend the gardens during summer vacation and in exchange, the produce will help support the Danville Community Meal Site and Open Door food shelf.
“It really is a great project and you are doing amazing work,” said school board member Molly Gleason during their meeting on Oct. 4. She encouraged Schilling, the school and the board to look for opportunities to promote the work being done at the school.
School board chairman Clayton Cargill also commended the effort and noted that the robust programming can serve as a draw for area choice students to attend Danville School.
During a tour last week 10th grader Walker DeMasi shared how much he enjoys working with his hands and as a team. He also noted he got a job at McDonald Farmstand after a visit last year to the farm with the Connect class.
Porter Costello, a student in the SOAR class, explained how the class had been working on tree identification and ran a science experiment to extract pigment from different colored leaves while he waited for class to start in the yurt. “I like it better than a normal classroom,” he said. “It’s pretty nice just sitting on the ground,” he added while gesturing to several padded camping chairs in the corner.
That SOAR class headed out into the woods behind Danville School last week. As they picked their way along the trails, they practiced identifying trees and looked for signs of human impact in the forest, finding an old fence line and several outsized trees that Schilling and fellow teacher Nick Whites prodded the students to consider why they remained and weren’t cut like the others in the forest, as well as the clear delineation between one section of the woods with a common species of tree and another section with a wider variety of species.
A new website and social media sites were created to track the projects and progress of the Danville Works students. Find out more at https://www.danvilleworks.org/
