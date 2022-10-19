This year Danville School has launched an ambitious effort to re-imagine and redesign its career, technical and experiential learning program.

The program has been rebranded Danville Works and is directed by David Schilling. Schilling is the former Secondary Principal at Danville and was recognized as principal of the year twice last year as both the Vermont recipient from the National Association of Secondary Schools and the Robert Pierce High School Principal of the Year by the Vermont Principals’ Association.

