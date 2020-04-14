New Date For Annual Meeting, Vote, Uncertain

Incoming CCSU Superintendent Mark Tucker, at a meeting with the CCSU Board and the Caledonia Cooperative Education Association on last year in Walden. To Tucker's left are Cabot School Board member Lisa Olsen and Caledonia Cooperative School District Chair Heather Gonyaw of Waterford, both members of the CCSU Board. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

NORTHEAST KINGDOM — Voters of the Caledonia Cooperative School District (CCSD) - a unified PreK-8 district serving students from the towns of Barnet, Walden and Waterford - will not be voting on the proposed school budget on May 5 as planned.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments