ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s a new depot, but the train still pulled in on time at the Christmas-decorated station on Saturday as railroad revelers took in the sights and sounds of the annual appearance of Dr. Tom Turek’s train set.

Held the previous eight years at the Welcome Center, it was on display Saturday in the former Sunshine Boutique adjacent to the Star Theatre on Eastern Avenue. With the help of six of his former lacrosse players – Turek coaches youth lacrosse in St. Johnsbury – the set was transported to its new quarters.

