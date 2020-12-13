Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A train takes a tight corner at a good clip as, from left, Addie MacKinnon, dad C.J. MacKinnon, and brother Riley look on at Saturday's annual yuletide display of the train set of Dr. Tom Turek in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Dr. Tom Turek wears his engineer's hat while running trains on Saturday in the Star Theatre building on Eastern Ave. The background id visible along with a diner, a church and a Polaris shop. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
From atop the trestle, holiday patrons admire the train display of Dr. Tom Turek Saturday in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
A train takes a tight corner at a good clip as, from left, Addie MacKinnon, dad C.J. MacKinnon, and brother Riley look on at Saturday's annual yuletide display of the train set of Dr. Tom Turek in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Antique cars, including a station wagon "woodie," are visible as the train rolls by. C.J. MacKinnon points out a feature to his daughter Addie, as son Riley looks on. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Dr. Tom Turek wears his engineer's hat while running trains on Saturday in the Star Theatre building on Eastern Ave. The background id visible along with a diner, a church and a Polaris shop. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
ST. JOHNSBURY — It’s a new depot, but the train still pulled in on time at the Christmas-decorated station on Saturday as railroad revelers took in the sights and sounds of the annual appearance of Dr. Tom Turek’s train set.
Held the previous eight years at the Welcome Center, it was on display Saturday in the former Sunshine Boutique adjacent to the Star Theatre on Eastern Avenue. With the help of six of his former lacrosse players – Turek coaches youth lacrosse in St. Johnsbury – the set was transported to its new quarters.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.