New Details Emerge In Pimental Shooting Plea Deal

Federal authorities have said more than once in court documents that they believe John Welch, 34, of Woodsville was the man who shot and killed Waterford resident Michael Pimental.
But the details of Welch’s plea agreement seem to suggest that someone else could have been the shooter.
Pimental, 37, was found dead off Victory Road in Concord on Oct. 14, 2018. He had been shot multiple times.
Welch was charged with several federal crimes that include carrying and using a firearm during a drug trafficking crime that “caused the death of an individual.”
U.S. District Court
But a copy of the plea agreement obtained by the Caledonian-Record shows that Welch is pleading guilty to just two charges including possession of a firearm while being a drug addict and being an accessory to the Pimental homicide after the fact.
In addition, Welch agreed to a statement of facts in the case that appear to put the gun Welch was carrying into the hands of Shawn Whitcomb, 51, who is the father of Pimental’s girlfriend, Krystal Whitcomb, 28.
The statement says that on October 13, 2018, John Welch went to a residence in Lyndon and purchased cocaine from Krystal Whitcomb from another suspect in the case identified as Michael Hayes.
“Michael Hayes asked John Welch to accompany Krystal Whitcomb back to her house,” reads the statement. “Before John Welch departed, Michael Hayes gave John Welch a 9mm firearm which Hayes had been carrying on his hip. Hayes asked John Welch to give the 9mm firearm to Shawn Whitcomb. John Welch agreed and took the firearm.”
Krystal Whitcomb and John Welch then drove in a Cadillac to Waterford where Krystal Whitcomb lived with Michael Pimental.
“Welch met with Shawn Whitcomb at a pull-off near Duck Pond Road,” reads the statement. “There, John Welch gave the 9mm firearm to Shawn Whitcomb. Krystal Whitcomb, John Welch and Shawn Whitcomb left the pull-off and drove to Krystal’s residence on Duck Pond Road. After they arrived, Michael Pimental was shot and killed. In the aftermath of Michael Pimental’s death, Shawn Whitcomb gave John Welch shell casings. John Welch threw those shell casings out the window of the Cadillac…The 9mm firearm Michael Hayes gave to John Welch was later recovered by law enforcement in New Hampshire.”
The statement also says that once they returned to Lyndon, Krystal Whitcomb gave John Welch a bag containing about $3,000 in U.S. currency, seven or eight grams of cocaine, and a .40 caliber handgun. John Welch later threw this handgun in the Connecticut River.
Welch remains detained pending sentencing which is scheduled for Aug. 15 before U.S. District Court Judge Christina Reiss.
