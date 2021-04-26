A St. Johnsbury man who died after collapsing on Railroad Street in February may have been stabbed.
That’s according to the amended death certificate of Johnnie A. Simpson Jr. obtained by the Caledonian-Record on Monday.
Simpson, 45, was found unresponsive by St. Johnsbury Police near 1066 Railroad St. at about 3 p.m on Feb. 12. Simpson was brought by ambulance to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead in the NVRH Emergency Room at 3:46 p.m.
But Simpson’s cause and manner of death were listed as “pending investigation” when his death certificate was first released following an autopsy performed by Chief Medical Examiner Steven L. Shapiro, MD, in Burlington.
The amended death certificate now lists Simpson’s cause of death as “Cardiac tamponade due to penetrating sharp injury of torso.”
Cardiac tamponade is when fluid in the sac around the heart builds up resulting in compression of the heart, according to medical sources.
But the manner in which the “penetrating sharp injury” came to be remains a mystery.
“Could not be determined,” read the manner of death section of the amended certificate.
Police have said they consider Simpson’s death to be “suspicious.”
The Vermont State Police were called in by local authorities to join the investigation on Feb. 14 and conducted a crime scene investigation the next morning at an apartment building located at 1066 Railroad St.
Police have said their investigation has revealed that Simpson was dropped off at the Ocean State Job Lot store on Memorial Drive in St. Johnsbury at about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 12 and was seen walking south toward Railroad Street wearing a reddish-orange winter jacket.
Simpson was born in St. Johnsbury and worked as a cable installer.
Investigators say they are examining “all possibilities” connected with the case and continue to ask anyone with information or anyone who may have seen Simpson between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12 to call the St. Johnsbury state police barracks at (802) 748-3111, or provide a tip anonymously online by visiting vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.