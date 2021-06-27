New Director Hired As Littleton Parks And Recreation Dept. Enters Summer

LITTLETON — The Littleton Parks and Recreation Department has brought on a new director as it prepares for what is hoped to be a normal summer and works to overcome some infrastructure challenges.
Caitlin Leverone, a Littleton native, is set to begin the job in July.
She replaces Kelly Walsh, an adaptive sports specialist from Lyndonville who was hired as Littleton’s parks director in February and departed a few months later to become the executive director of Adaptive Sports Partners of the North Country.
“We are looking forward to having a young, local woman who grew up here in the job,” said Sean Doll, chairman of the Littleton Parks and Recreation Commission. “This particular individual was a candidate when we hired Kelly, but we didn’t really get to talk with her on the first round.”
Walsh had replaced former parks director, Chris Wilkins, who became director in February 2018 and left the department in November 2020 to become a Littleton police officer.
After Walsh departed in May, Doll said Kristi Hucksoll, the Littleton park program director, stepped up and took on reservations.
Also stepping up was Parks Department Superintendent Patrick Donahue, he said.
“Kristi has done a phenomenal job of righting the ship with reservations and Patrick with a lot of infrastructure challenges we inherited,” said Doll.
One challenge is the gazebo at Remich Park that was condemned because of stability issues that were the result of deterioration.
“The gazebo was the one we inherited,” said Doll.
During their work session meeting on June 17, Town Manager Gleason informed selectmen about the gazebo’s condition and said it has been placed off-limits to people to avoid liability issues.
The gazebo’s condition was a surprise, especially after the deck was renovated a few years ago, said Doll.
“The base is in great shape and the roof is in great shape and we are hoping to move on the gazebo as quickly as possible,” he said.
The parks commission is also preparing to offer its summer programs in full force, now that COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted in New Hampshire and virus infections are at all-time lows in the state.
(Littleton reported zero cases on Friday).
“We are hoping at least by mid-summer to have everything back to normal,” said Doll.
Demand for programs is strong, and the department will do everything in its power to make it work, he said.
Last year, many summer parks programs were suspended or reduced and greatly restricted.
The Littleton Parks and Recreation Department has a number of offerings, among them summer youth camp programs with a variety of activities, childcare programs, adult softball and in-house basketball.
Facilities include Apthorp Commons, along Carleton Street, which features a soccer field.
Brickyard Field is along Blackberry Lane.
The Norton Pike Fields along Highland Avenue offer a soccer field and softball field.
The community’s largest recreation area, Remich Park, along Pleasant Street, features large and small fields, a new playground, a gazebo, tennis courts and the community pool.
In March, town meeting voters approved a warrant article asking them for $200,000 for a new town pool, water activity area, and new pump house at Remich Park to replace the existing pool that is a half-century old.
