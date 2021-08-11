LANCASTER — A new report will help Lancaster to balance development and conservation.
The Natural Resources Inventory gives a comprehensive overview of the town’s land and water resources, and provides town officials with a tool to make informed decisions about future growth.
The 58-page document was completed in November by natural resource consultant Elise Lawson. It was unveiled publicly at the Great North Woods Visitors Center on Monday. More than 20 turned out for the presentation, which was postponed from last year due to COVID-19.
The NRI highlights Lancaster’s broad range of natural resources.
Overall the town has a great variety of terrain, from mountains to river corridors. Three-quarters of the town is forested, roughly one-fifth is sloped over 20% grade, and about one-fifth is farmland soil.
“There’s just so much diversity,” Lawson said.
The plan also provides recommendations to safeguard those resources.
It suggests taking measures to protect the town’s 146 miles of streams and rivers, 440 acres of open water, 4,863 acres of aquifers, 3,190 acres of wetlands, 1,918 acres of softwood forest, and assorted viewsheds. It advocates for cooperative efforts with surrounding communities, organizations, schools, and state and federal agencies.
The plan also advises the town to explore a carbon offset program, which would allow the town to leverage its existing forest resources for carbon credits.
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson said the NRI confirms the town’s unique offerings.
“To me, it highlights how diverse we are as a community. We have a vibrant commercial downtown, we have great natural resources for people to enjoy, and even the natural resources themselves are diverse,” he said.
Aspects of the NRI can be incorporated into the town’s Master Plan, which is under revision, Gaetjens-Oleson said.
“It can be incorporated into many of the sections [of the Master Plan] especially conservation and potentially land use,” he said.
The NRI will also guide the work of the Conservation Commission, Planning Board, and other town governmental bodies.
Racheal Stuart, chair of the Conservation Commission, said the NRI provides a road map for future efforts.
“We see it as a terrific resource. We want to use it to prioritize our work for the coming year. She talked a lot about land conservation, that’s of great interest to us,” Stuart said.
Land conservation would be one way to help Lancaster maintain its rural character while it supports residential and commercial development along its central corridor.
Currently, 13 percent of land in Lancaster (4,657 acres) is conserved by government ownership or conservation easements.
It remains to be seen how that sentiment will be reflected in a revised Master Plan document or the work of various town committees.
“That’s certainly come up in the Master Plan conversations. Keep that rural character, preserve our natural assets,” Stuart said. “This is a wonderful document for that [master plan] group and I think we should take advantage of it.”
Click here to see the full Natural Resources Inventory.
