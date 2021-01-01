St. Johnsbury Assistant Town Manager and Economic Development Director Joe Kasprzak asked the select board earlier this month to transfer $30,000 into its Economic Development Reserve Fund.

On Monday, Kasprzak took his request a step further by asking the board to transfer that $30,000 from the Economic Development Reserve Fund into “unallocated reserves” so it could be used specifically for the re-development of the contaminated St. Johnsbury Armory building on Main Street.

