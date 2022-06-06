New Electric Car Charger At Peacham Library

Electric car or ev is charging at station . man use the white power cable and plug on nature background. eco and clean energy concept with the mobile phone smart technology. zero gas and no transmission. (Adobe Stock)
PEACHAM — The town’s newly-installed public electric vehicle (EV) charging station located at the Peacham Library is ready to charge.
This Level 2 EV charger offers two charging ports and is available to everyone, for a suggested donation. Total project cost (including equipment, installation, and signage) came in under $1,000 – after the electric utility’s $750 incentive per port, said project manager Lorna Higgs.
The project was made possible by the Peacham Library Board of Trustees and financial support from local organizations. Peacham Library was a natural fit for the town’s first public EV charger. Its modern electrical system, with sufficient capacity and a short cable run, allowed for a relatively simple and inexpensive installation. The EV charging station helps advance the library’s mission to support and enrich the Peacham community by providing a wide range of library resources and serving as a hub for activities.
Situated in the heart of the village, the new EV charger also aligns with Peacham’s Town Plan, which states, “The Town should embrace the future by encouraging public charging infrastructure in places visitors and residents are likely to stop and congregate.” With so few EV chargers in the immediate area, library officials said, allowing drivers to add about 25 miles of range per hour of charging could help alleviate range anxiety and encourage more visits to Peacham with fewer fossil fuel emissions.
Jake Thomas, library board member and project manager for the EV charger commented on the process. “The Peacham Energy Committee had been pursuing the idea of an EV charger in Peacham. I got some great information from Jim Wolynetz in Cabot who spearheaded their public EV charger that went live last year. We saw this project as doing our part toward building a future where chargers are readily available, and providing inexpensive and clean energy for our transportation needs.”
“We hope this first charger at the library will serve as a model for future charging stations in Peacham, as well as inspiration for more towns in the NEK,” says Allie Webster with Northeastern Vermont Development Association (NVDA), which offers energy planning support to towns across the region.
