New England Wire Ramps Up Cable Production For Ventilators

As the coronavirus pandemic continues, some businesses are in need now more than ever.
One rising to the challenge and helping to save lives is New England Wire Technologies, the Lisbon-based wire and cable supply firm that began operations more than a century ago.
Today, it has contracts that span the globe, and they include manufacturing components for medical devices.
“We’ve always made cables for medical applications that include ventilators, respirators, electro-surgical equipment, patient-monitoring equipment, and quite a wide variety of applications,” Kelly MacKay, spokesperson for the company, said Monday. “Up until two weeks ago, the volumes had been nowhere where they are right now in terms of need. Things have really exploded.”
That explosion began when a sub-contractor approached NEWT for a cable need for a ventilator breathing unit that is used to save the lives of those with acute COVID-19 symptoms.
NEWT is making in-house and from scratch the the multi-conductor cable for the ventilator and draws the wire, insulates and shields it, and jackets it up, said MacKay.
We’ve supported these types of products for many years, but what has changed drastically is the huge spike in need,” she said.
It’s a historical time for NEWT, which has never seen such demand for volume as it has for these particular parts, she said.
To ramp up production in such a short amount of time to support the group of 10 to 12 of different cable constructions, NEWT mobilized its workforce, employing for the effort about 50 area residents, a third of its full-time manufacturing manufacturing personnel, and a good share of them coming from generations of NEWT families.
The company is also reallocating its manufacturing capacity and moving equipment around to meet the need, said MacKay.
“We were able to do it in a short period of time and are shipping several times a week these particular products for this particular program,” said MacKay.
Before being contacted by the sub-contractor, unnamed because of confidentiality reasons, NEWT was contacted first by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), a company makes devices from component products purchased from other companies, for NEWT’s cable product.
The majority of the cable products are being shipped overseas, where the sub-contractor has geared up to finish assemblies, she said.
In the North Country, NEWT is stretching capacity to some degree to meet the need as it continues with its normal manufacturing contracts while receiving inquires from other customers and seeing increases for other components related to the COVID-19 virus, said MacKay.
All in Lisbon are working to meet the need as quickly as humanly possible, she said.
“It’s a busy time,” said MacKay. “Some companies are running a skeleton crew and we’re actually scrambling to keep as many people on site as possible. Our capacity requirements have gone way up rather than winding down at this point. It will be interesting to see how this plays out long term.”
In addition to NEWT snapping into action, the support of material suppliers had to be enlisted as well and calls were made to those in the supply chain for certain components, in what MacKay called “very much a team effort.”
“As far as the dramatic increase over a short period of time and making the commitment to do everything in our power and rearranging equipment and personnel, it came out of left field,” she said.
The NEWT crew rose to the challenge, putting forth an effort that has risen to a current factor of 25 times the regular volume, said MacKay.
“What a fantastic job our manufacturing team has done responding to this critical need,” she said. “Without the combined efforts of our entire team, we would not have been able to respond as quickly as we did.”
