New EV Charging Stations Being Developed On Railroad Street

More electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to St. Johnsbury this year.
A developer identified by the town as “UGo” was awarded a state grant in the fall to install EV charging stations in several Vermont communities, including St. Johnsbury.
“It’s not really a town grant, it’s theirs,” said St. Johnsbury Town Manager Chad Whitehead on Monday. “But they’re looking for a place to put it. They were in negotiations for some private property parcels, but it just didn’t pan out and so they came to the town.”
The town has now identified three downtown parking spaces on Railroad Street, along the park in front of the Welcome Center, as possible locations for the charging stations.
Whitehead said the location was chosen for a reason.
“We want them in view of the downtown — restaurants and shopping,” said Whitehead. “So when people pull off the Interstate to charge their car they can also spend some time in either one of our restaurants or in our downtown.”
The charging station project will have to be approved by the town zoning and design review boards before UGo can begin construction.
“They want to be in construction as soon as the frost is out of the ground,” said Whitehead.
St. Johnsbury already has one EV charging station on Pearl Street.
The EV charging station grant program is being administered by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development.
The program’s goal is to build new EV charging stations near Vermont community centers, highways, major attractions, institutions, multi-unit housing, workplaces, park and rides and transportation hubs.
