A Coos Superior Court jury trial for the truck driver accused of colliding with and killing seven motorcyclists likely won’t happen in 2021, as reams of new information still trickle in, some of which could be exculpatory for the driver, a prosecutor said Monday.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 25, of West Springfield, Mass., is charged in the deaths of Edward Corr and Jo-Ann Corr, both 58, of Lakeville, Mass.; Michael Ferazzi, 62, of Contocook, N.H.; Albert Mazza Jr., 59, of Lee, N.H.; Daniel Pereira, 58, of Riverside, R.I.; Desma Oakes, 42, of Concord, N.H.; and Aaron Perry, 45, of Farminton, N.H., who were killed on June 21, 2019, on Route 2 in Randoph.
They belonged to the Jarheads Motorcycle Club, a New England riding club whose members are Marines and their spouses.
They were killed when a flatbed trailer being towed by Zhukovskyy collided with them, prosecutors say.
On March 10, Zhukovskyy, a Ukrainian native who remains incarcerated in the Coos County House of Corrections for concern of being a flight risk, was indicted on seven counts of manslaughter for recklessly causing the deaths, seven counts Class A felony counts of negligent homicide for driving under the influence of a controlled drug or combination of drugs and causing the collision, and seven Class B felony counts of negligent homicide.
In addition, he faces a Class B felony count of reckless conduct with a deadly weapon for driving a motor vehicle in a dangerous manner.
The new indictments, which no longer allege he crossed the center line, replace the original grand jury indictments handed up in 2019.
During a case status conference on Monday morning, Coos County Attorney John McCormick said a June trial date would be unrealistic, and even a trial in late 2021 would be difficult.
Prosecutors, he said, are still receiving expert reports from defense counsel, including the defense’s accident reconstruction expert, and is waiting on supplemental reports from the defense’s toxicologist.
“To date, there has not been any single deposition at this point, and the defense has stated they want to depose numerous folks, including a number of New Hampshire state police officers,” said McCormick.
The prosecution team, which also includes Scott Chase and Shane Goudas, both with the New Hampshire Department of Justice, has been engaged with defense attorneys Jay Duguay and Sheldon Mirkin to resolve the case without a trial, but those efforts have been labor-intensive and so far unsuccessful, said McCormick.
“In addition, the state is at this point is engaged in the arduous task of going through a plethora of emails and flagging material that is potentially exculpatory, and providing those documents to the defense on a weekly basis,” he said. “We learned, in fact, of new emails … last week and so we’ll have to go through those for exculpatory material as well and provide those to the defense.”
And although the superior court has not held a jury trial in more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, McCormick said it would be unrealistic for the Zhukovskyy trial to be the court’s pilot trial.
Goudas, too, will be leaving the case, which makes for a setback for the state that will require adjustment, said McCormick.
Last week, the defense received additional discovery from the state regarding blood testing and that is undergoing review and will require additional discovery, said Duguay.
“With ongoing disclosure of email material, we don’t have an end date,” said Duguay. “Essentially, we are getting drips and drabs weekly from the state and we haven’t been able to get a firm answer on when we can expect all of that discovery to be provided, and the lack of that discovery hinders our ability to go forward with certain depositions. We have yet to be able to conduct any depositions at this point because of the ongoing discovery issues and ongoing expert review issues.”
One deposition being held up is that of the state accident reconstruction expert, he said.
The defense team, though, anticipates it could be ready to go to trial in September if all discovery is completed, said Duguay, who noted that Zhukovskyy, under the Constitution, has a right to a timely trial.
“We have a client who’s been in jail since 2019,” he said. “He is anxious to get to trial as well. We would ask the court to schedule it as quickly as possible, understanding things certainly come up, but there are speedy trial implications of pushing it out much further.”
Zhukovskyy worked for Westfield Transport, of Massachusetts, which is no longer in business and whose owners have been indicted on charges of falsifying driving logs and making false statements to investigators after the 2019 crash.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.