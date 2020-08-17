LYNDONVILLE — Usually abuzz with preparations this time of year, the Caledonia County Fairgrounds sits idle, called off this August because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s not entirely idle, however. Under construction is an antique pavilion that is set to be finished in the next week or so, said Jeff Goodwin of Goodwin Builders in St. Johnsbury, which is constructing the edifice.

