Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Detail in the beamwork is evident as local builder Jeff Goodwin and grandson Landon check out progress on the building under construction at Caledonia County Fairgrounds. Landon is a third-generation Goodwin helping on the project. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Local builder Jeff Goodwin and his grandson Landon check on progress Friday at the 80 by 44 foot building under construction at Caledonia County Fairgrounds. (Photo by Stephen Gaarfield)
Construction of this building at Caledonia County Fairgrounds is expected to be completed soon. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Goodwin Builders crew work Friday on the 12 by 20 foot entryway that will also be a picnic area at future Caledonia County Fairs. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Detail in the beamwork is evident as local builder Jeff Goodwin and grandson Landon check out progress on the building under construction at Caledonia County Fairgrounds. Landon is a third-generation Goodwin helping on the project. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
LYNDONVILLE — Usually abuzz with preparations this time of year, the Caledonia County Fairgrounds sits idle, called off this August because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It’s not entirely idle, however. Under construction is an antique pavilion that is set to be finished in the next week or so, said Jeff Goodwin of Goodwin Builders in St. Johnsbury, which is constructing the edifice.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.