New Federal Charges Filed, Details Emerge In Murder For Hire Case

BURLINGTON – One of the four men implicated in a murder-for-hire plot in Caledonia County almost five years ago pleaded not guilty in U.S. District Court in Burlington on Friday to a new federal indictment.
Serhat D. Gumrukcu, 39, of Los Angeles is charged with conspiring with others between May 2017 and February 2018 to hire a hitman to kill Gregory Davis, 49, of Danville on Jan. 6, 2018.
Gumrukcu is charged with two other conspirators: Berk Eratay, 35, of Las Vegas and Jerry Banks, 34, of Fort Garland, Col.
Banks is charged with the actual kidnapping and killing by posing as a deputy U.S. Marshal and taking Davis out of his home at 884 Hawkins Road on Jan. 6, 2018. Banks claimed there was an arrest warrant for Davis for racketeering in Virginia.
A fourth defendant, Aron Ethridge, 41, of Henderson, Nev. pleaded guilty July 22 in Vermont to two felony counts in the case: for conspiring with the other three defendants and with getting Banks to travel across state lines to commit the crime.
Ethridge is due for sentencing in the cross-country conspiracy in December and remains in custody.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said Friday he would set Dec. 30 as the deadline for filing pre-trial motions and said that the date would dovetail with the cutoff date given to the other defendants.
Defense lawyer David Kirby said he expects that an extension will be requested because of the large amount of discovery material that the government needs to turn over to the three co-defendants.
Kirby, a former U.S. Attorney for Vermont, said he would not contest an earlier order in the case requiring Gumrukcu to be detained pending trial.
Gumrukcu immigrated to the United States about 2013 and not long after arriving, married William Anderson Wittekind in 2013, court records show. Court papers said he became a permanent resident in 2014 and Gumrukcu said in court Friday he is a citizen of Turkey.
He appeared by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
Crawford told the defendant that the court could place him in a breakout room anytime during the court hearing if he wanted to talk privately with Kirby.
Ethridge had initially denied in court involvement in the case, but court records show he had cut a deal to cooperate shortly after he was confronted by investigators.
Ethridge in admitting his guilt in July, said before the fall of 2017, Eratay contacted him to assist in the killing of Davis. Eratay told Ethridge that he was acting on behalf of Gumrukcu, who was providing the funds, court records show.
Gumrukcu had a business dispute with Davis, according to one of the charges Ethridge admitted to in July. Ethridge later enlisted Banks as the hit man and Eratay paid Ethridge over $100,000 in cash received from Gumrukcu both as payment for and to cover expenses for the killing, records show.
About half the money would eventually go to Banks, records show. In the fall of 2017, Eratay provided Ethridge with identification and location information for Davis, including his photograph and he passed it on to Banks, the plea deal noted.
In November 2017, Banks traveled from Colorado to Vermont to conduct surveillance on the Davis residence, but Banks said the homicide plan would have to be adjusted, records show. Banks maintained he believed Davis would need to be abducted from the property before being killed, records show.
Ethridge told Eratay about the change. Ethridge said Banks indicated he planned to impersonate law enforcement as part of the abduction, court records show.
In January 2018, Banks traveled from Colorado to Vermont to kidnap and kill Davis. Banks knocked on the door of Gregory Davis’s home on Jan. 6, 2018, dressed in a manner imitating a U.S. Marshal and claimed to have an arrest warrant for Davis, records show
Banks called Ethridge the next day to report Davis had been successfully kidnapped and killed and shortly thereafter, Ethridge contacted Eratay to relay the message from Banks, records show.
The indictment said Banks traveled interstate and used cellphones and financial wires as part of the plot to kill Davis.
Banks is named in the second count of the new indictment returned on Oct. 4 by an ongoing federal grand jury sitting in Burlington. Banks is charged with abducting Davis from his Danville home and later killing him and using a cellphone across state lines to facilitate the crime.
Eratay, who is a citizen of Turkey, is considered a middleman between the hired gunman and two Turkish brothers who wanted a Vermonter dead for fear he planned to go to authorities over a multimillion-dollar oil investment fraud case, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul J. Van de Graaf, the lead prosecutor, said in court earlier this summer that more than 20 search warrants had been executed in the case.
Gumrukcu was identified early as a suspect in the Vermont homicide because he and his older brother Murat Gumrukcu were the only known people to have a dispute with Davis that would be a motive for his execution, a federal prosecutor in Nevada said.
No known public charges have been filed against Murat Gumrukcu, who is mentioned throughout court documents and is believed to be back living in Turkey.
Gumrukcu, who is a self-proclaimed doctor, has “tens of millions of dollars” and has a significant motive to fund Eratay’s flight and prevent him from becoming a witness against him, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Vermont said in fighting for detention.
Serhat Gumrukcu is listed as a co-founder and inventor at Enochian BioSciences Inc. He claimed on the company website he holds a medical degree and doctorate from Russian universities, but authorities said this summer they question the claims.
The government also has evidence that Eratay’s citizenship for the United States was obtained through marriage fraud, Van de Graff said. He said the woman was interviewed and admitted the marriage from 2014 to 2019 was designed to help Eratay to get his citizenship here.
In 2017 Davis was threatening the Gumrukcus about going to the FBI with evidence the two brothers “were defrauding him in a multimillion-dollar oil deal,” court records maintain. The records show the Gumrukcus had entered into the oil deal with Davis in early 2015.
Vermont State Police reported Davis was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and torso about 4:30 p.m. one day after the abduction in a pull-off area on Peacham Road in Barnet about 15 miles from his home. Davis was still handcuffed, state police said, and .22-caliber casings were found nearby.
Davis was a father of six children and his wife of 14 years, Melissa, was pregnant, authorities said. They had been in Vermont for about three years and he worked in Barre at Safety-Kleen, a national environmental consulting firm. A company cellphone was found inside his jacket at the scene.
Court records show Ethridge and Eratay were friends and neighbors in Henderson, Nev. and Eratay approached Ethridge over a year before Davis was killed to see about arranging a homicide, court records show. Ethridge eventually agreed to assist Eratay, the records note.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.