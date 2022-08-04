New Hampshire Advances Sustainable Tourism Initiative

The state of New Hampshire is embarking on a new strategic tourism program aimed at easing overcrowding in popular areas and taking the burden off of natural resources that can come in peak tourist seasons. (Photo contributed by Bike The Borderlands, at Mt. Aggasiz in Bethlehem)

For the past several years, the state of New Hampshire has made a concerted effort to market its outdoor recreational opportunities to a widening net of visitors.

The advertising campaign has since extended beyond the New England states to the mid-Atlantic states and beyond and has made many a return on its investment.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments