LANCASTER, N.H. — The Weeks Memorial Library will host a New Hampshire Astronomical Society Skywatch on Monday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. This is a two-hour program that is open to the public. The first hour will be inside with an introduction to the library’s new telescope donated by the New Hampshire Astronomical Society and information about the night sky.
The second hour will be spent outside using telescopes and looking at the night sky. The rain date for the skywatch is Sept. 11. Contact the library at 603-788-3352 with any questions.
