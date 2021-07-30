The continued closure of the Canadian border is having a profound impact on the New Hampshire economy.
John Nyhan, president of the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce, said Hampton Beach’s hospitality industry has experienced a 20 percent loss in revenue because of no Canadian visitors.
“That represents hundreds of thousands of dollars just in our small town. You multiply that across the state, now we’re talking about millions of dollars in economic losses,” he said.
On Friday, Nyhan and other New Hampshire business leaders called for the border to be re-opened as soon as possible during a roundtable hosted by Sen. Jeanne Shaheen and Canadian Consul General Rodger Cuzner.
Canada will open the border to fully vaccinated Americans (with no quarantine requirement) on Aug. 9, but the U.S. will not reciprocate until at least Aug. 21.
“Why wait until the 21st of August?” Nyhan asked. He pointed to a recent survey of 5,000 Montreal-area residents conducted by the New England Tourist Center which showed that two-thirds would visit the region immediately. “Sixty-seven percent said we have gas in the car, our bags are packed, and we would head there tomorrow.”
Shaheen was sympathetic. She supports a joint U.S.-Canadian border opening on Aug. 9 and will continue to press Washington officials on the matter, she said.
“I think we all completely agree with that. Hopefully we will get our State Department to align with Canada on this border opening because the summer will be two-thirds over [on Aug. 9] but at least we will have most of the month of August,” she said. “It would be really important to Hampton Beach, to White Mountains Attractions, to the whole state to be able to have those Canadians visiting us again.”
Others weighed in on the impact of the border closure.
Chip Desautels, assistant manager of Premier Coach, said the closed border cost him “a couple hundred days” of bus trips in 2021 and was having an impact on future bookings.
“We are seeing cancellations now because of the continued uncertainty because of the status of the border,” he said.
David Kovar, founder and CEO of high-tech startup URSA Inc., said his business has been unable to engage in cross-border collaboration.
“Zoom only gets you so far,” he said.
Meanwhile Cuzner noted the financial pain was felt on the northern side of the border as well.
“Tourism is such a big component of what we do, and our regional GDP. So the border means a great deal to us,” he said.
Participants in the call noted that Canadians can already fly into the U.S., provided they have a negative COVID test. However, most Canadian visitors to New Hampshire arrive in cars.
“95% of Canadians that come to New Hampshire, drive. They don’t fly to Boston, rent a car and come back up to New Hampshire,” said Nyhan, from the Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce,
Not everyone focused on business concerns.
Jim Roche, president of the New Hampshire Business & Industry Association, offered a personal reason to re-open.
“I have a son who is a dual citizen. And there is a human element to all of this, which I think it is important to discuss. The last time I saw my son was a year and a half ago. Two Christmases ago. And the restrictions on visiting Canada were pretty severe. So it made it unrealistic to spend time with him in Canada. He’s going to school, but his first year of university was remote. So he’s been living in an apartment in Quebec City, the school is located elsewhere. And he really struggled. He’s a young guy, he just turned 21. And like a lot of people across the country he really struggled with the isolation,” he said. “And I just want to point that out because so much of the strong relationship between our two countries is human interaction. And we’ve missed that very seriously.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.