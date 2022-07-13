New Hampshire Committee On Voter Confidence Eyes Upcoming Elections

As the 2022 mid-term elections near and the 2024 presidential election inches closer, the New Hampshire Special Committee on Voter Confidence met on Tuesday to discuss the criteria for New Hampshire’s only approved electronic ballot tabulator machine.
The advisory committee, which gathered in Concord, was formed after some residents and elected officials across the state expressed concerns of voter fraud in the November 2020 general and presidential election.
Some have called to eliminate ballot tabulator machines in New Hampshire and revert to hand-counting in all towns and cities.
The committee’s stated mission is to understand the current voting system, to listen to and engage the public to develop recommendations and address concerns about a waning in voter confidence, and to rebuild trust.
The Secretary of State’s office has concluded that there is no widespread, systematic fraud in New Hampshire; that the machines, while older technology, are accurate and secure; and that the state’s voting process is transparent.
In northwestern New Hampshire, the towns of Littleton and Bethlehem have the state-approved AccuVote ballot tabulator.
At the outset of Tuesday’s meeting, New Hampshire Secretary of State Dave Scanlan said the Special Committee on Voter Confidence was one that he created several months ago to discuss “these issues that seem to separate us sometimes more than draw us together.”
When it comes to elections, people in New Hampshire must have faith that they’re run properly, and there’s no reason to believe that they’re not, he said.
“I think they’re the best elections in the country, but it’s our job as officials in government and concerned citizens to make sure that we’re as transparent as possible and that we can educate the public on why our systems are functioning well,” said Scanlan. “That’s the primary purpose of this committee. It’s important that we just have a dialogue and we all talk to each other about how things are run.”
During Tuesday’s meeting, committee co-chair Bradford Cook outlined the adopted criteria that the Ballot Law Commission employs to select ballot-counting machines.
For the ballot tabulators, the New Legislature passed a policy to allow the Ballot Law Commission to authorize a device or devices that can be used in the state and to allow municipalities to determine whether they want to use them to count their ballots, said Scanlan.
“Many towns in New Hampshire are still small and rural and the purchase price of a device still doesn’t make any sense,” he said. “It’s just as easy for them to count ballots by hand as opposed to really large towns in the state, like Bedford, Windham, or Merrimack.”
Towns like those must process a large number of ballots on election night so they can report the results that night and not days later, said Scanlan.
“That’s our dilemma,” he said. “We want to make sure that our votes are counted properly, whether it’s by machine or whether it’s hand-counted. There are plenty of mistakes in hand-count towns that cause problems.”
Vendors of AccuVote, which also provides its tabulator devices to towns in Massachusetts and to all of Connecticut, demonstrated to the committee the checks and balances and security measures built into the machines, which have all doors locked when in operation except for the ballots that will be later hand-counted.
There is a divider between machine-counted and hand-counted ballots and the AccuVotes have a memory card that is tested. The serial number on the sheet must also be the serial number on the card.
AccuVotes are not connected to the Internet.
Elections officials, normally the town clerk or town moderator, sign and seal a town’s election results, which are then sent to the Secretary of State for certification.
Although the AccuVote machines are older, representatives for LHS Associates, the vendor, said the tabulators will function well through the 2024 elections.
When asked if other states have similar concerns expressed by some about the AccuVote machines, Jeff Silvestro, of LHS, one of two representatives who gave the presentation to the committee, said there are some, but not to the same extent as in New Hampshire.
To increase voter confidence in the Granite State, new legislation was passed that will also be in effect for the 2022 election, said Patricia Lovejoy, Senior Deputy Secretary of State.
One law requires more post-election auditing and will involve, for the primary election, the Secretary of State’s office selecting two locations (they will not know ahead of time they are to be picked) that will have their ballots sent to the Secretary of State for a high-speed scan of every race on the ballot, she said.
At the general election, selected locations will have a minimum of four races audited.
Another law will require “overloaded” ballots with ovals filled in beside more than one candidate in a race to be hand-counted on the night of the election, said Lovejoy.
Such ballots get kicked out of AccuVote machines and until now have not been counted at all, but the law will require a hand-count to recognize voter intent, such as when a voter crosses out one oval/candidate and the preferred candidate is apparent, she said.
N.H. Voter Integrity Group
Founded in February 2021 and supporting hand counts in all municipalities is the New Hampshire Voter Integrity Group, which, according to the group’s website and social media page, alleges fraud with the AccuVote machines in the 2020 general election in the town of Windham and fraud in other towns.
Auditors concluded that there were unintentional discrepancies, but no fraud in Windham’s 2020 election, and the Secretary of State’s office did not corroborate any other claims of systematic voter fraud in New Hampshire.
In 2021, the NHVIG, led by Marylyn Todd, of Nashua, sent right-to-know requests to town clerks across New Hampshire, among them, in the North Country, clerks in Littleton, Bethlehem, Whitefield, Lancaster, and Northumberland
Todd sought a colored and scanned PDF copy of the official voter checklist used in the Nov. 3, 2020, general election; a copy of the official Nov. 3 voter checklist in Excel format; a copy of the official moderator’s worksheet reconciling votes, voters, and ballots cast; a copy of the official 2020 state general election names on checklist; the moderator’s certificate of the 2020 state general election; the state of New Hampshire 2020 state general election names on checklist; any revised ballot count discrepancy or correction correspondences or documentations; and a copy of all summary version voting tabulator tapes used in correlation and pertaining to the Nov. 3, 2020, general election.
Some North Country towns were able to easily send the information, while some smaller towns with limited municipal office staff had to spend more time processing the request.
In July 2021, the town of Whitefield, a hand-count town, sent all the material that was requested, former Whitefield Town Clerk Niccole Vike told The Caledonian-Record in September 2021.
“We take a lot of pride in our voting in New Hampshire, to make sure that it’s honest and the numbers are true,” said Vike. “We strive hard to make sure everything jibes.”
Other local town clerks declined to speak on the record last year because of concerns that the group might then make their town a target.
In an interview with The Caledonian-Record on Wednesday, Todd, who said she worked as a forensic accountant before devoting herself full-time to the NHVIG, said Coos County is “the cleanest” when it comes to the voter rolls and elections.
She alleges there were 30,000 people who made a permanent change of address from 2018 to 2020 and who voted in New Hampshire in the 2020 election (with most in Rockingham and Hillsborough counties), but who did not live at the address they listed.
The Secretary of State’s office has not corroborated the claim.
Todd said the NHVIG has three goals for the upcoming elections — clean up the voter rolls that she said are currently bad, revert to hand-counting ballots throughout New Hampshire and eliminate the machines that she said can pose problems, and get a new secretary of state.
Several domain information checks of nhvoterintegrity.org show that the registrant’s name and contact information have been “redacted for privacy.”
The NHVIG is similar to voter integrity groups in other states.
Todd said the New Hampshire group is run by volunteers, hasn’t needed money in a while, and donations received have come from “the people of New Hampshire and the people of America.”
“We coordinate with almost all the states,” she said. “We have a national platform, for sure. Pretty soon, we’re going to be able to narrow it down if you voted in more than one state. It just takes some time when you have a national database like that. Pretty soon, we’re going to have all those answers. Going forward in elections, that’s the whole goal. I don’t want any voter suppression, ever. I want every legal person to vote. What I don’t want is the cheating. There’s just too much open opportunity … Regardless of where you live in New Hampshire, it all needs to be fixed.”
Most public speakers giving testimony after Tuesday’s AccuVote demonstration expressed confidence in New Hampshire’s voting process.
One was Ken Haggart, who retired from LHS Associates in 2015 and sold the first AccuVote machine in New Hampshire in 1995 and who has been to several hundred elections.
Between machine counts and hand counts, the numbers matched all the time, he said.
Haggart said he has confidence in the machines, and in the elections officials like town moderators and town clerks who are all under oath, and said his real worry instead is something taking root at the national level to sow mistrust of elections, “a fear campaign that is going around the country.”
There are currently legislative intents in states across the nation to have elections taken out of the hands of secretaries of state and/or local officials and put into the hands of state Legislatures, who can then hand-pick ballot clerks and other elections officials he said.
Citing Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, he said, “It’s not the voters who count, it’s who counts the ballots that counts.”
“This is why the machine is so important to the question and why they want to get rid of the machines,” said Haggart. “That machine counts how many ballots went into the machine. They add all those up and that’s the number of voters that appeared.”
While there is nothing to keep honest a Legislature that hand-picks people to oversee elections, the machines keep the process honest, he said.
“This goes way beyond the machines,” said Haggart. “The people financing this and creating chaos around the country, they know the machines work. In fact, that’s what scares the hell out of them. They can’t mess with them.”
So they kick up mistrust, but every single recount in New Hampshire “has come out to show the veracity of the machine,” he said.
He called what is happening nationwide “a small tumor growing,” and the danger of it keeps him up at night.
“If we don’t nip it in the bud, who knows where the hell we’re going to be a few years from now,” said Haggart.
Also speaking was state Rep. Russell Muirhead, D-Hanover, political science professor at Dartmouth College and author of “A Lot of People are Saying: The New Conspiracism and the Assault on Democracy,” who serves on the House’s Election Law Committee and who spoke on the “myth of voter fraud.”
Closer to home, though, concerns of election integrity have led to a petitioned warrant article in Littleton targeting that town’s for AccuVote machine.
The article submitted in January sought to eliminate machine-counting and go with hand-counting, but it did not appear on the 2022 town meeting warrant because it was submitted after the petition deadline.
During the Select Board’s Jan. 24 meeting, board member Carrie Gendreau said one can strongly assume that the article, which other towns across New Hampshire received, will return for the 2023 town meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.