District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a Republican from Wakefield, edged out his Democratic challenger in his bid for reelection, and District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat from Concord, toppled her Republican challenger in her bid for a second term.

Warmington handily defeated Republican Harold French, of Canterbury, with 74,107 votes, representing 60 percent of the total vote, according to the results posted Wednesday evening by the New Hampshire Secretary of State.

