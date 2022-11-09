District 1 Executive Councilor Joe Kenney, a Republican from Wakefield, edged out his Democratic challenger in his bid for reelection, and District 2 Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Democrat from Concord, toppled her Republican challenger in her bid for a second term.
Warmington handily defeated Republican Harold French, of Canterbury, with 74,107 votes, representing 60 percent of the total vote, according to the results posted Wednesday evening by the New Hampshire Secretary of State.
French netted 49,428 votes.
After redistricting, the former Council District 1 towns of Bath, Bethlehem, Easton, Franconia, Haverhill, Landaff, Lisbon, Littleton, Lyman, Monroe, and Sugar Hill are now District-2 towns.
In a much closer race in District 1, which represents all of Coos County except for Carroll, Kenney won with 63,230 votes, representing 51.7 percent of the total vote.
Democratic challenger Dana Hilliard, of Somersworth, netted 59,060 votes.
