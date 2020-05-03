Fore!
New Hampshire golf courses will open May 11 under a modified stay-at-home order announced by Gov. Chris Sununu on Friday.
Courses will be limited to residents and members, and there will be strict guidelines to enforce physical distancing and reduce the spread of COVID-19.
“You basically go from your car to the first tee box, you play, you come off the 18th hole, you get back in your car and drive home,” Sununu said.
New Hampshire will become the 46th state to ease restrictions on golf.
That’s good news for local courses such as Maplewood Country Club in Bethlehem, where general manager Trevor Howard anticipates strong demand.
“It’s a positive step if everyone does it right. I’m glad for my members and locals that want to get out and play,” said Howard.
Duffers should expect a “new normal.”
State guidelines require golf courses to space out tee times 12 minutes apart, close all facilities except for bathrooms, limit one rider per cart (minus those living together), shut down practice areas, and require proof of residence or membership.
Courses will not offer bunker rakes, water stations or ball washers. Cups will be raised so that golfers don’t have to reach in.
Golfers must use their own bag and clubs (no rental gear is allowed). They cannot arrive more than 15 minutes before tee times, nor can they gather before or after play.
Howard wants golfers to make reservations by phone, so that he can explain the rules.
“I want them to call me, I want them to call the pro shop, so when they call to book a tee time we can go over all the rules,” Howard said.
For Howard, public health is the priority.
That includes his employees.
Under the state guidelines, staff must wear masks and regularly clean surfaces and equipment. Maplewood will take things a step further. Pro shop workers will wear gloves and deal with customers through a window, and older employees in their 70s and 80s could be sent home on busy days to mitigate risk, Howard said.
“The biggest thing with us is: Keeping my employees safe, keeping the people that come and golf here safe, and to keep being proactive,” he said. “Because if someone gets the coronavirus at Maplewood, and that news spreads around the area, it will ruin you for the summer.”
It will be up to golf courses to enforce the guidelines.
The New Hampshire Golf Association issued a statement that urged golfers to follow the rules and take them seriously.
“We have waited our turn patiently and we believe that the golf industry can play an extremely important role in public health and the state economy,” the statement said. “Please take this responsibility seriously and let’s show just how safely and responsibly we can play our game.”
Sununu echoed that view.
He emphasized that the stay-at-home order remains in effect and said gains made — such as the reopening of golf courses — could be undone by careless behavior.
“My one fear in all of this is that people break the rules, that people don’t adhere to the guidelines, that [people] think we are out of the stay-at-home order. We are not, we are not. Ground zero for the COVID epidemic in America right now is one mile south of our border. That is real,” Sununu said.
With Friday’s announcement, golf courses find themselves at a fiscal crossroads.
Most were dormant for the winter and avoided the economic brunt of the coronavirus crisis. The stay-at-home order effective March 27 had little effect on them, and they will open nearly on time.
But as the summer approaches, golf courses could struggle to generate income without lucrative tournaments, group outings, facility rentals, and food and beverage sales.
Maplewood has already lost some weddings and tournaments. Other events have been postponed until later in the season.
“The biggest thing for Maplewood is when they’ll let groups and outings and weddings and functions and tournaments happen. That’s the biggest question for us,” Howard said.
His stance is one of cautious optimism.
He hopes New Hampshire sees a prolonged decline in COVID-19 cases, triggering the next phase of the reopening, which would permit larger groups to congregate on the golf course.
“Who knows if we’ll ever get to normal business this summer or not,” Howard said. “Personally I don’t think we will but hopefully we do.”
In the meantime Howard, and golf course employees across the Granite State, must work harder to serve fewer and make less.
“It’s tough because it’s one person per cart, so I’m losing money there. They’re spreading our tee times out to 12 minutes a tee time, so we’re losing money there. There’s no big groups or outings, so were losing money there. Yet I have to disinfect everything. We’ve got to clean the bathrooms every two hours. I’ve got to sanitize and clean every cart, steering wheel, push cart, and pull cart,” Howard said. “So it’s a lot of work for my members to play — which is good for them, I’m happy for them — but its going to be tough.”
For more information on New Hampshire’s plan to re-open public and private golf courses visit https://www.governor.nh.gov/news-media/stay-at-home/documents/20200501-golf.pdf
