New Hampshire Hardcore Fest Returns For Second Year

LITTLETON — The New Hampshire Hardcore Fest is back.
Following a successful debut last year, the fest returns to The Loading Dock this weekend.
The three-day event will feature 17 bands from six states, including headliners GOMP (6/29), Dearstreet (6/30), and Come Mierda (7/1).
Tickets for the Thursday pre-show will be available at the door. Tickets for Friday and Saturday are available online and are selling out fast.
For more info visit https://newhampshirehardcore.wixsite.com/fest
North Country native Jared Hazelton, 22, is the festival’s founder and driving force.
His inspiration was another local event, Small Town Loud (formerly Rialtopalooza) in Lancaster, which marked its 12th year earlier this month.
Hazelton has performed at Small Town Loud with various acts from 2015 through last weekend and remains friends with STL creator Erik Becker.
“[Small Town Loud] is where I saw my very first hardcore band, Get A Grip. They’re the reason why I fell in love with the music and why this [New Hampshire Hardcore Fest] exists. So you can thank Erik and Small Town Loud for all that,” he said.
Following his Small Town Loud revelation, Hazelton went on to hone his musical skills: First through the progressive styles program at White Mountains Regional High School and then as a guitarist/singer for a hardcore band Alchemy while attending Northern Vermont University-Lyndon, where he majored in audio production and music management.
He would drive south to attend or perform at shows in various venues in downstate New Hampshire or Massachusetts, ranging from the 2,000-seat Worcester (Mass.) Palladium to local VFW halls.
Eventually, he wanted to bring hardcore music north.
“One day I decided to go for it,” he said.
Searching for a North Country venue, the Loading Dock was a logical choice.
“I’ve been playing at the Loading Dock for seven or eight years. I think I probably hold the record for the most times played at the venue,” he said with a laugh. “When I was in college one of my internship credits was doing sound there, which I still am doing to this day.”
Hazelton said the success of the inaugural New Hampshire Hardcore Fest was unexpected.
“It was really shocking that we were able to sell it out last year. Once I got the lineup together and heard some of the buzz on social media, I thought ‘Oh, we’ll at least half-fill it.’ Then to see the place completely packed, like maxed out, it blew all of our minds. We were like, ‘We have to do it next year,’” he said.
Interest in the second annual NHHF has been strong.
“On my birthday this year I posted the dates of the festival, the lineup hadn’t even been announced yet, and people were like ‘I can’t believe this is happening again, we’re so excited to come back up north.’ When the lineup dropped we got an even bigger response, because people like the lineup so much. It’s a bigger buzz this year because of the success of the first year,” he said. “We’ve sold way more presale tickets. A lot of our tickets last year were at the door, day of. This year we’ve sold way more pre-order because people want to make sure they can get in.”
Capacity is approximately 70 per day.
To the uninitiated, the hardcore music scene might seem foreboding: The volume, the energy, the slam dancing.
However, to fans like Hazelton, it’s life-affirming. A celebration. A communal experience.
“[New Hampshire Hardcore Fest] shows people who are skeptical of the hardcore scene that these are just normal kids,” he said, reflecting on a recent performance by the up-and-coming hardcore band Drain at the Middle East in Cambridge, Mass. “Seeing the community of people at that show, people doing their first crowd surf and grabbing the mic for the first time, having fun with their friends and singing all the words. That’s something you don’t get at a lot of other punk or metal shows, where maybe the vibe of the audience might be a little more aggressive. It’s definitely a lot more community oriented. People just wanting to have a good time.”
That sentiment is echoed in the event description online.
It reads, in part, “The purpose of New Hampshire Hardcore Fest is to reintroduce Northern NH to hard music in a way that encourages the younger generation of the area to participate and feel a sense of community that may be absent.“
“Inclusivity and acceptance is a big part of what we do. That’s why NHHCF is and will always be safe space for people of all races, gender identities and sexual orientations. If you don’t like it, kindly —— off.”
