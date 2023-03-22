New Hampshire House Passes Landfill-Groundwater Siting Bill
State Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton.

After a split committee vote with no recommendation, the full New Hampshire House of Representatives on Wednesday cleared a landfill-groundwater siting bill, which now moves to the New Hampshire Senate.

House Bill 56, whose sponsors include state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, passed in a 224-155 House vote.

