New Hampshire:Legislation Seeks To Change Qualifications For NHFG Commissioners

As opposition mounts against a Stratford man regarding his nomination as the next executive director of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department, some in the state are seeking to change the qualifications the department’s 11-member commissioner.
House Bill 1571, tabled for the 2020 legislative session, would no longer require commissioners to hold a hunting, fishing or trapping license in order to serve on the commission.
It would also remove the requirement allowing only sportsmen’s clubs to nominate each NHFG commissioner to allow other relevant organizations, including conservation organizations, to offer nominations.
Among those in support are members of the New Hampshire Association of Conservation Commissions, who say expanding the representation on the commission will help the department meet today’s needs regarding wildlife protection, resource management and land conservation and help it expand to serve other outdoor interests beyond primarily hunting and trapping.
Not all are happy, though, and opposing the bill are the Sportsmen’s Alliance, which calls it anti-hunting legislation, the Furbearer Conservation, and the New Hampshire Off-Highway Vehicle Association.
Although tabled for 2020, HB 1571’s prime sponsor, state Rep. Ellen Read, D-Newmarket, who serves on the House’s Fish and Game Resources Committee, is hopeful it will advance next year.
“The vast amount of Democrats and a good number of reasonable, well-meaning Republicans support this idea so I imagine we will eventually be able to do something,” she said Monday.
The 2020 legislative session was made challenging because of COVID-19 and the shutdown, which saw some emergency legislative sessions and the New Hampshire Senate saving what few House bills they could, said Read.
As for the NHFG Commission (made up of a commissioner from each county and one representing the seacoast), New Hampshire is the only state that currently requires its commissioners to hold a hunting, fishing or trapping license as a requirement to serve on the commission, said Read.
Some NHFG commissioners have not listened to advice by the department’s own wildlife biologists regarding wildlife conservation and other issues, and that is one reason why the commission needs to be broadened to include scientists, she said.
“We need to operate based on facts,” said Read.
As to the department’s directorship, Scott Mason, a dairy farmer from Stratford, was nominated by Gov. Chris Sununu to replace Glenn Normandeau, the NHFG director for 12 years who in late 2019 was not reappointed by the NHFG Commission to another four-year term.
Opposition to Mason’s nomination has grown to include elected officials who say he lacks the specific experience to be director of NHFG, which has a $31 million budget and more than 200 employees, and his work on behalf of the controversial Northern Pass Transmission line does not accord with conservation principles.
This spring, Mason, who has not returned telephone calls or emails for comment, also testified in opposition to HB 1571.
A public hearing on his nomination could take place later this summer.
Voices of Wildlife in New Hampshire has launched an online petition on change.org to encourage Sununu to keep Normandeau as director.
Also opposing Mason as director and supporting HB 1571 is the New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition, co-founded by John Harrigan, outdoorsman, outdoor columnist and retired newspaper publisher, of Colebrook.
Like Read, he is also hopeful the bill will advance.
“One of the chief goals in our mission statement is to broaden the representation of Fish and Game so it truly reflects the public that it serves,” said Harrigan. “It does not now. I don’t know why the commission is so resistant to such an obvious need for change. People who hunt and fish and buy licenses are declining every year.”
The New Hampshire Wildlife Coalition is not anti-hunting, said Harrigan.
“We have hunters in our core group,” he said. “I’m one of them.”
As for NHFG funding, it is not funded by hunting and fishing licenses, he said.
“That is a myth,” said Harrigan.
The department’s own figures a few years ago put the revenue generated from hunting and fishing licenses at 17 percent, he said.
The coalition’s own calculations estimated at best 31 percent, said Harrigan.
“The remainder of the department’s funding comes from somewhere else,” he said. “Fish and Game does not represent many outdoor users, people who climb, hike, canoe.”
Broadening the representation on the commission to truly reflect the outdoor public it serves opens the door to broadening NHFG’s funding base and increasing public support for the department, said Harrigan.
“Its mission is defined by state statute and we also think New Hampshire Fish and Game does not get the funding its needs to fulfill its mission,” he said.
