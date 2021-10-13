New Hampshire:Legislation Seeks To Reduce Property Taxes For Elderly Residents

For the 2022 legislative session, a Coos County lawmaker is proposing a bill that seeks to calculate a property tax reduction for those New Hampshire residents 75 and older.
In Granite State towns, local school taxes typically represent the largest share of property taxes.
According to New Hampshire Department of Education figures, the average cost to educate a child at public school in New Hampshire is nearly $20,000, though some towns, like Stewartstown, with a cost of nearly $40,000 per student, are far above the average, said state Rep. Dennis Thompson, R-Stewartstown.
Thompson said his bill comes after the last New Hampshire House of Representatives allowed people to put their children in private schools, parochial school, or home-schooling and give them what averages out to about $4,600 in taxpayer money, but could go as high as $9,000.
“If we’re going to have that much of a surplus from people taking their kids out of the public school system, then why not give it back to some of the people who paid for it their whole lives?” he said.
Although some people might argue that without everyone paying for the public school system, there would be no system, Thompson said there are people paying into it who have never had children.
“I grew up in the public school system, my kids went there, and I have no problem paying my taxes,” he said. “But at some point in your life, you at least get that reduced, if not eliminated completely. My proposal was written at 10 percent [reduction] a year for five years until age 80. It stops at that point.”
Even if the percentage, through negotiations in the House of Representatives and state Senate, gets knocked down to 5 percent, Thompson said it would still be a good deal.
Some might argue, too, that wealthy elderly people would get a big break, he said.
“Rich people are paying a lot more in school taxes because they have a lot more expensive houses,” he said. “So why shouldn’t they get the same percentage discount as someone living in the front room of their old farmhouse because that’s all they can afford to heat. That is the reasoning behind that.”
In Coos County, school taxes can hit hard when it costs more to educate each child when there are fewer students in a school, a trend that rural schools have faced for years.
“You have people who live on a fixed income, and up here in particular, we have people who live on properties that have 300 acres of land, have been in the family for 100 years, and they can’t afford to pay the taxes, but they won’t give up the land,” said Thompson. “They’re living like paupers so they can pay their taxes and keep their self-respect.”
While New Hampshire has an tax exemption for elderly residents, it’s a complicated process that many residents don’t utilize, and it gives towns discretion, he said.
“In my bill, the town does not have discretion,” said Thompson. “If it’s written into law, then the town has to abide by it.”
An effective bill date of July 1, 2023, was put into the bill to give the towns and the state time to determine what those reductions would amount to on individuals’ taxes, and the House research team was asked to arrive at an estimate on the impact to the overall public school budget in New Hampshire.
“If you take 10 percent off the taxes of 30 percent of the people living in the state — and I think that’s a conservative estimate — it’s a big chunk of money, and the schools are going to have to fill that hole with something,” said Thompson. “What I believe they will fill it with is the reduction in the people who are sending their kids to private school and taking the buy-out or home-schooling them …”
If the bill doesn’t gain traction, the hope is that it will foster discussion about school funding, he said.
“The worst-case scenario is the bill gets defeated, but what I think it will do is bring some discussion to the way we fund schools in this state, which has been brought up over and over again and it hasn’t been resolved, I don’t think to anyone’s satisfaction,” said Thompson.
