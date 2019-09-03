New Hampshire Man Arrested At Border As Fugitive

A resident of Nashua, N.H. was arrested as a fugitive from justice Aug. 23 at the Derby Point of Entry on I-91. According to Vermont State Police, U.S. Customs reported a man by the name of Kevin Washington was found entering the United States, who had an active warrant for his arrest out of the state of Texas.
Washington was lodged in Northern State Correctional Facility for lack of $15,000 bail. He was due in Orleans County Superior Court Aug. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.