A New Hampshire man was cited for allegedly driving under the influence Oct. 6 in St. Johnsbury.
Brandon Allen Cohen, 31, of Keene, N.H., was reportedly stopped for defective equipment around 12 a.m. on US Route 2 and subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of DUI, police said. He was later processed and released on a citation to appear in Caledonia County Superior Court Oct. 21.
