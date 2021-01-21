A New Hampshire man has been accused of pulling a gun on a woman in St. Johnsbury and threatening to kill her.

Brian Levi Miles, 32, of Lancaster, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court Wednesday to felony 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of reckless endangerment, and was released on conditions by Judge Michael J. Harris.

