A New Hampshire man was ordered held without bail for allegedly trying to chop a woman’s head off with an ax at her home in Groton this summer.

Dereck Hamel, 57, of Lisbon, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia Superior Court Monday to felony 1st degree attempted murder, 1st degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, 1st-degree unlawful restraint, burglary into an occupied dwelling, and a misdemeanor charge of interference with access to emergency services.

