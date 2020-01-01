A Woodsville, N.H. man was accused by police of fraud Dec. 31 after reportedly attempting to cash a fraudulent check.
Police said 48-year-old Jeffery Simpson was reported to have cashed a stolen check on Dec. 2. The alleged victim has been reported to be James Clegg, 70, of Woodsville. Following an investigation of the matter, Simpson was cited for fraud and scheduled to appear in Orange County Superior Court Feb. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.