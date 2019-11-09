New Hampshire-Quebec: Local Lawmakers Working Toward Cross-Border Businesses

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Lawmakers, including several in the North Country, attended the second New Hampshire-Canadian Trade Council summit last month in Sherbrooke Quebec. From left are New Hampshire state Sen. Lou D'Allesandro, D-Manchester; New Hampshire state Sen. and Senate President Donna Soucy, D-Manchester; former Quebec Premier Jean Charest; Sherbrooke Chamber of Commerce President Rejean Caoette; council consultant Pierre Harvey; and Canadian Consul General David Alward. (Courtesy photo)
Several lawmakers in the North Country, fresh off the second forum of the New Hampshire-Canadian Trade Council, are working on increasing cross-border businesses between the Granite State and Quebec.
Among them is state Rep. Linda Massimilla, D-Littleton, who said one idea discussed at the council’s second economic business forum Oct. 8 at the Delta Hotel in Sherbrooke Quebec - the first was in 2018 at the Mountain View Grand in Whitefield - was an electric vehicle corridor with related infrastructure and charging stations from Quebec through New Hampshire.
